Parson appoints Sarah A. Castle as Circuit Judge for the 16th Judicial Circuit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. —Today, Governor Mike Parson appointed the Honorable Sarah A. Castle as Circuit Judge for the 16th Judicial Circuit. She will fill the Circuit Judge vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Sandra C. Midkiff.

Judge Castle, of Kansas City, currently serves as an Associate Circuit Judge for the 16th Judicial Circuit. She holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and sciences and a master’s degree in political science from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law.