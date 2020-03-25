Parson requests federal disaster declaration

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson has requested a federal disaster declaration in Missouri to help with the coronavirus pandemic.

Parson had asked the president for two statewide programs under the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA): Disaster Unemployment Assistance and Crisis Counseling and the Public Assistance Program. The first would help individuals as businesses have shuttered; the second would assist local governments and certain nonprofit agencies responding to the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has already had a devastating effect on the state of Missouri, straining hospitals, health care facilities and nursing homes, businesses large and small, schools, and tens of thousands of Missourians who have been forced out of their jobs,” Parson said. “Although it is continuing to develop, it’s already clear the COVID-19 pandemic will have a more sweeping impact on the entire state of Missouri than any other previous disaster that has affected our citizens. There is an urgent need for federal assistance to help Missouri families meet today’s challenges and the many more we will face.”

Trump approved Louisiana’s request for a federal disaster declaration on Tuesday.

The entire Missouri congressional delegation — made up of Republicans and Democrats — signed onto a letter to the president requesting the declaration.

“In many Missouri communities, efforts to prevent and mitigate the spread of the virus are constrained by inadequate access to resources, including personal protective equipment. Businesses have been adversely affected by this virus, leaving workers and business owners without income. Multiple sectors of industry and state and local governments lack the capacity to counteract the negative economic impacts caused by the virus. Access to federal resources may better equip Missouri communities to appropriately respond to this public health emergency,” the delegation wrote. “We respectfully request your prompt action to ensure that our communities receive the immediate support needed to respond to this unprecedented disaster.”

While Parson ordered statewide social distancing, several local municipalities have issued stay at home orders. As a result, restaurants have closed their dining rooms or shuttered completely. Other businesses, too, have closed.

The federal disaster declaration would provide resources to local governments and nonprofits assisting with emergency response expenses as well as mental health services. The request also asked FEMA for help with removing bio-hazard and other contaminated materials.

At least 356 Missourians have tested positive for coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon, with five deaths. And despite the president’s prediction the country will be “raring to go by Easter,” Parson told reporters during a recent press conference he expects the fallout to be long-lasting.

The virus has been named “SARS-CoV-2” while the disease is called “coronavirus disease 2019,” or “COVID-19.” It can cause severe respiratory illnesses with symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned.

There have been more than 54,000 confirmed cases in the U.S., and 737 deaths, according to the CDC.

DHSS has opened a public hotline operated by medical professionals around the clock seven days a week. The hotline number is 877-435-8411.

This story has been updated.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For up-to-date information on coronavirus, check with the CDC and DHSS.