State gives flood victims relief options

Jefferson City, Mo. — Over this past week, both the Department of Labor and the Department of Revenue have announced that victims of the floods in the St. Louis area will be eligible for certain forms of relief.

Both relief efforts come as welcome resources to Missourians in St. Louis and the surrounding area, who endured heavy rainfall and intense flash flooding during the last week of July.

First, Gov. Mike Parson’s request for a major disaster declaration was granted by President Joe Biden last week, according to a press release from the Department of Labor.

This means that some Missourians could be eligible for up to 28 weeks of Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).

Disaster Unemployment Assistance gives benefits to those whose employment was directly affected by the flooding or storms. This includes those who lost their jobs completely or had their employment interrupted by the disaster.

According to the release, the Missouri Department of Labor’s Division of Employment Security will be accepting applications for DUA through Sep. 9.

The release says that individuals can apply for up to 28 weeks, but it also mentions that if an individual is granted the assistance, it will only last as long as their period of unemployment does.

DUA will only be available to those affected by the flooding in the City of St. Louis, as well as St. Louis County and St. Charles County.

To view the full release and to see the eligibility and proof requirements, click here.

Another department offering relief is the Department of Revenue.

The Missouri Department of Revenue is following in the footsteps of the IRS and will grant tax extensions to Missourians affected by the flooding disaster.

Both the Missouri Department of Revenue and the IRS will extend their tax deadlines from July 25th to Nov. 15th.

To qualify for the relief, you must reside in or have a business in the City of St. Louis or St. Louis County, St Charles County or Montgomery county.

To view the full release and eligibility requirements, click here.