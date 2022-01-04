Parson makes 7 appointments to various boards, commissions

He fills 4 county office vacancies

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, Governor Mike Parson announced seven appointments to various boards and commissions and filled four county office vacancies.

Ericka Baxter, of Highlandville, was appointed to the Air Conservation Commission.

Ms. Baxter currently serves as the Senior Environmental Director for CRH–Central West Division, which includes plants in Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kansas. Ms. Baxter has earned multiple professional certifications, including a graduate certificate in environmental sustainability from Webster University, Certification of Visible Opacity Reading from Aeromet, Water Distribution Operator – II from Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Drinking Water Treatment Operator – D from Missouri Department of Natural Resources, OSHA HAZWOPER certification, Missouri and Kansas A/B Underground Storage Tank Operator, and Green Star Auditor from the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association. Ms. Baxter earned her Master of Science in environmental management from Webster University.

Amy Brown, of New Madrid, was appointed as the New Madrid County Clerk.

Ms. Brown currently serves as a District Program Specialist II with the New Madrid County Soil and Water Conservation District. Previously, she served as the Deputy Clerk for the New Madrid County Collector’s Office and Deputy Clerk for the New Madrid County Clerk’s Office. Ms. Brown attended Southeast Missouri State University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in general studies.

Sandy Dustman, of Jamesport, was appointed as the Daviess County Circuit Clerk.

Ms. Dustman currently serves as the Deputy Clerk for the Daviess County Circuit Court, with more than 20 years of experience in this position. Ms. Dustman attended York Christian College in York, Nebraska, where she earned a secretarial management degree.

Dr. William Anson Elliott, of Fair Grove, was appointed to the Missouri State University Board of Governors.

Dr. Elliott has been in his current role with Convoy of Hope as Agriculture Senior Advisor since 2018, formerly serving as the Director of Missouri State University’s William H. Darr College of Agriculture from 1980 to 2016. Dr. Elliott previously served as a two-term president of the American Association of State Colleges of Agriculture and Renewal Resources. He also previously served 12 years as a USDA National Budget and Advocacy Committee Member for Agriculture Research, Teaching, and Extension. Dr. Elliott currently serves on the Missouri Ag Leaders of Tomorrow Board and the Missouri Farm Bureau Foundation Board. Dr. Elliott earned a Bachelor of Science in agricultural education from the University of Missouri and completed his Master of Science and Ph.D. in agronomy plant breeding through the National Defense Education Act Fellowship.

Ann Kampeter, of Holts Summit, was appointed to the Missouri State University Board of Governors.

Ms. Kampeter previously served as Parish Secretary for St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, retiring in January 2021 after 15 years of service. Ms. Kampeter currently serves on the advisory board for Samaritan Center, as a trustee on the Missouri State University Foundation Board, and on the Development Committee of the Missouri State University Foundation Board. Ms. Kampeter earned a Bachelor’s of Science in communication science and disorders from Missouri State University.

David Christopher Martin, of Bernie, was appointed to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors.

Mr. Martin currently serves as managing owner and operator of Martin Landgrading, Martin Rice Company, and Martin Grain Company. Additionally, Mr. Martin serves on the Missouri Rice Advisory Board, the Rice Foundation Board, and the USA Rice Farm Policy Task Force. Currently, he is the chairman of the Missouri Rice Research and Merchandising Council. Mr. Martin earned his Bachelor of Science in agribusiness from Southeast Missouri State University.

Dexter Martin, of Florissant, was appointed to the Harris-Stowe State University Board of Regents.

Mr. Martin currently serves as an Applicant Specialist, ESS, with the Ferguson-Florissant School District. He is retired from Spire Energy in Saint Louis after 14 years of service. Previously, he held a 24 year career with AT&T Corporation, a position which brought him to Missouri from New Jersey. He attended Rutgers College and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Fontbonne University.

Valerie Patton, of Saint Louis, was appointed to the Harris-Stowe State University Board of Regents.

Ms. Patton currently serves as the Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer and President for the Greater St. Louis Inc., Foundation. Ms. Patton formerly worked with the St. Louis Regional Chamber, serving as Senior Vice President of Economic Inclusion and Workforce Development Strategies and Executive Director of the Chamber’s St. Louis Business Diversity Initiative. Ms. Patton is a current Adjunct Professor at the Washington University Brown School of Social Work, with previous Adjunct Professorship experience at Harris-Stowe College, and St. Louis Community College Forest Park. Additionally, Ms. Patton serves on the boards of United Way of Greater St. Louis, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Washington University Brown School’s Regional Steering Committee for HomeGrownSTL, and the Howard University School of Business. Ms. Patton recently received the 2021 St. Louis Business Journal’s “Most Influential Woman in Business” Award and the 2021 Webster University “Champion for All” Award.

Harry Roberts, of Saint Joseph, was appointed as the Missouri Military Advocate.

Mr. Roberts recently served as the Deputy Chief of Staff to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. Prior to this, Mr. Roberts formerly served Buchanan County as Presiding Commissioner and President of the Buchanan County EMS Board. He also is involved with the operations of Roberts & Sons Senior Insurance Agency. He studied organizational communication at Northwest Missouri State University.

Stephanie Vestal, of Marshfield, was appointed as the Webster County Circuit Clerk.

Ms. Vestal currently serves as the Chief Deputy Clerk for the Webster County Circuit Court, a position she has held for the last 15 years. Ms. Vestal attended Ozarks Technical College where she earned an Associates of Arts in Business Administration.

Michael Williams, of Doniphan, was appointed as the Ripley County Clerk.

Mr. Williams previously served over 24 years with US Bank, most recently as the Branch Manager Doniphan Market. He currently holds leadership positions on the Ripley County Transit Board, the Current River Sheltered Workshop Board, the Doniphan Neighborhood Assistance Program, the Ripley County Community Partnership Board, and the Ripley County Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Williams attended Three Rivers Community College where he earned an Associates of Arts.