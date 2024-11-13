Press Release: Catalyst Welcomes Jessalynn Cairer to Government Relations Team

Catalyst today announced Jessalynn Cairer has joined their Missouri government relations team.

“Catalyst’s growth and expansion are fueled by a commitment to client success and outcomes, and the addition of Jessalynn Cairer will strengthen that mission,” said Danny Pfeifer, Catalyst founder. “Her deep knowledge of Missouri’s legislative landscape and her results-oriented approach will be invaluable to our team. Jessalynn brings experience, dedication and a relentless drive that align perfectly with our values, and we are excited to welcome her to Catalyst.”

Cairer will provide support to members of the Missouri government affairs team with her wealth of experience and critical insights into Missouri’s legislative landscape.

Before joining Catalyst she worked with multiple House chairmen, including Jared Taylor on the Downsizing State Government Committee, Mike Stephens on Health and Mental Health, Brad Pollitt on Elementary and Secondary Education, and Mike Haffner on Agriculture. Cairer also served as Special Assistant to Governor Mike Parson from July 2019 to November 2020. This depth of experience has given her a unique perspective on a wide range of legislative issues, from government efficiency and public health to education and agriculture policy.

In her free time, Cairer enjoys spending time with her husband, Travis—a dedicated educator and high school soccer coach—and their three grown children. She loves cheering on soccer games, traveling, and staying actively involved in her church community.

Founded in 2006, Catalyst is a nationally-recognized government relations firm known for representing innovative industries in Missouri. The firm’s diverse list of clients includes Fortune 500 companies, industry disrupters, national trade associations and change-making innovators seeking regulatory certainty.