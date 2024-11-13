Opinion: Fair Billing Legislation Would Help Lower Costs For Missourians

Like many people, I am deeply concerned about the escalating costs of healthcare in our state. For far too long, patients and families in Missouri have been saddled with the burden of inflated medical bills that threaten not only health, but financial stability. Corporate hospital systems are undertaking an aggressive acquisition strategy by buying up independent medical practices across the country, then use their National Provider Identification (NPI)number at the newly acquired practice to bill the government and private insurers at hospital rates. Studies have shown that when hospitals acquire private practices, the prices they charge for health care services increase by an average of 14%. This is an issue that must be addressed, and the time is now for solutions.

Representative Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, along with Annie Kuster of New Hampshire introduced the bipartisan HR 3417, the Facilitating Accountability in Reimbursements Act (FAIR) which will help put a stop to this unfair tactic. The FAIR Act would require that a hospital’s off-campus practices all have separate NPI’s by January 1,2025, along with directing the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to audit recently converted facilities to ensure they are meeting the “remote location” of hospital facility requirements.

Fair hospital billing reform is critical to hold these corporate systems accountable and to ensure that patients are charged justly for care.

I urge not only my congressman, Congressman Jason Smith, but all members of Congress and President Biden to pass and sign the FAIR Act to help fix a system that is broken by helping to reduce costs and prevent patients from being overcharged by hospitals simply based on who owns their doctor’s office. This is a crucial step towards creating a healthier future for not just Missourians but for all.