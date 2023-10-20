Press Release: David Gregory fights for permanent senior property tax freeze.

St. Louis, MO — David Gregory, conservative attorney and Republican candidate for Missouri Senate District 15, has issued the following statement in response to the St. Louis County Council’s recent vote on property tax relief for seniors:

Tonight, the St. Louis County Council once again missed the mark by approving a watered-down version of property tax relief. Although it is good we were able to see some progress on this issue, the council’s version applies to only some seniors and expires after 5 years.

Several months ago, the Governor of Missouri signed a law allowing and encouraging individual counties in our state to provide much-needed property tax relief to the seniors who contributed their entire lives to their local communities and families. Multiple Missouri counties have already done so, including St. Charles County. Shockingly, the St. Louis County Council is unwilling to support a full property tax freeze for seniors.

This isn’t complicated. St. Louis County, like St. Charles County, should protect all seniors. Our council should not pick winners and losers, set arbitrary home value cutoffs, and establish expiration dates for important tax freezes, resulting in a burdensome tax hike down the road for the seniors who do qualify.

To champion the cause of tax relief for all seniors, I am collecting names of St. Louis County residents who support real, permanent tax freezes. I urge the voters of St. Louis County to add their names to the growing list of supporters at GregoryForMissouri.com and tell the St. Louis County Council to pass full senior property tax relief. Our seniors did their part—it’s time we did ours.