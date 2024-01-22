Press Release: Galen Ericson announces for Mayor of Blue Springs

Blue Springs, MO – City Councilmember Galen Ericson has announced his candidacy for Mayor of Blue Springs. He joins two other candidates who will appear on the ballot on April 2nd. The contenders will be vying to replace current Mayor Carson Ross, who is not seeking re-election.

Ericson is the current Blue Springs City Councilmember for District 1. He was elected to the City Council in 2019 and was re-elected in 2022.

“As a City Councilmember, I use my experience as a small business owner and take a commonsense approach to governing our city,” said Ericson. “We’ve lived here for 48 years. My wife and I raised our kids here. We love Blue Springs. It has so much to offer its residents and I want to make sure that it keeps moving in the right direction.”

A longtime business owner, Ericson has lived in Blue Springs with his wife, Evelyn, since 1976. After serving in the U.S. Air Force at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska, the Ericsons moved to Blue Springs. Ericson joined a veterinary practice which eventually became Ericson Veterinary Hospital.

“We have to continue to support our small businesses here,” said Ericson. “Especially with the World Cup coming, Blue Springs has the opportunity to really make a great impression on the state as well as with visitors from around the world.”

Ericson also cites his children and grandchildren as one of the reasons he is running for Mayor. “Both our kids went through the Blue Springs school system,” he said. “It’s one of the main reasons people want to live here. A strong working relationship between the City and School District benefits us all.”

“Galen has been a great public servant for us on the city council,” said Keith Hannaman, who is endorsing Ericson’s campaign. “He is a commonsense guy. He’s not there for attention. He’s there because he just wants the city to be successful.

To connect with Galen Ericson’s campaign, please visit www.ericsonforbluesprings.com.