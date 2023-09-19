Press Release: Hunter Juden Announces Candidacy for Scott County Sheriff with a Strong Commitment to Community and Safety

Scott County, Missouri – Hunter Juden, currently the Chief of Police of Morley and a full-time Police Officer with the City of Cape Girardeau, has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the position of Scott County Sheriff. With a extensive background in law enforcement and a deep connection to the community, Juden brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the race.

“I was born and raised in Sikeston, Missouri, by my father, Drew Juden, and my mother, Debbie Juden. My parents really helped instill in me a sense of discipline, service, and commitment to community from an early age,” Juden said.

Juden’s dedication to public service began early, as he attended Sikeston Public Schools and, during his junior and senior years, enrolled in a rigorous three-hour-a-day Criminal Justice program. His pursuit of a career in law enforcement led him to graduate from Sikeston High School and attend the Missouri State Highway Patrol Cadet Academy.

“After graduating from the MSHP Cadet Academy, I was still too young to attend the police academy. I started working at Walmart and was promoted to a Customer Service Manager and worked there until I was offered a better-paying job at Lowe’s as a PRO Sales Specialist. I continued to work there until I was of age to attend the academy. I started the Police Academy and graduated third in my class and was the recipient of the Marksman Award,” Juden continued.

Hunter Juden’s dedication to public safety and law enforcement brought him to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in 2018, where he initially served as a jailer before being promoted to the position of Deputy after completing the academy. In August of 2019, Juden was further promoted to the role of K9 handler for the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, where he served the citizens of Scott County with dedication and commitment until September 2022.

In addition to his law enforcement career, Hunter Juden is actively involved in the community, currently serving as the President of the civic organization, Morley Oakes, and as the Vice President of the Scott County Central School Board.

Hunter Juden’s campaign for Scott County Sheriff is rooted in his commitment to community safety and the following office priorities:

1. Hire more patrol deputies and pay them better: “I would like to accomplish this by cutting back on the amount of command staff members.”

2. Make the county schools safer: “One of the ways I would like to accomplish this by putting an SRO (School Resource Officer) in each school.”

3. More Registered and Unregistered sex offender checks: “We must remain vigilant in ensuring the safety of our community, especially our children.”

Hunter Juden is committed to leading the Scott County Sheriff’s Office with integrity, transparency, and a dedication to the well-being of all county residents. He believes that by working together with the community, they can create a safer, stronger Scott County.