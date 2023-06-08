Press Release: Missouri Fraternal Order of Police Endorses Andrew Bailey for 2024 Election

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The campaign for Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey today announced the endorsement of the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and the St. Louis Police Officers’ Association (SLPOA). The announcement is one of the first major endorsements for a 2024 candidate by the two organizations.

“I am honored to stand with the thousands of men and women serving in law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day to defend the rule of law and protect Missourians,” said General Bailey. “Safe streets are critical for building prosperous communities, and every day I am grateful for the brave individuals and families of our law enforcement community who dedicate their lives to serve Missourians and keep us safe.”

The Missouri FOP noted AG Bailey’s “commitment to the rule of law, justice for victims of crime, and support of law enforcement officers” as reasons for their early endorsement. The FOP is Missouri’s largest police organization, representing over 8,000 law enforcement professionals within Missouri cities, counties, and state law enforcement agencies.

“Andrew Bailey has demonstrated the temperament and character necessary to lead the office of Attorney General,” STL POA President Jay Schroeder said.

Andrew Bailey was sworn-in as Missouri’s 44th Attorney General on January 3rd. General Bailey previously served as General Counsel to the Office of Governor, where he joined as Deputy General Counsel in 2019. He has also served as a Missouri Assistant Attorney General, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and as General Counsel for the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Upon graduation from the University of Missouri-Columbia, Bailey joined the United States Army as an officer, deploying twice in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in response to the 9/11 Attacks. He was awarded two Army Achievement Medals, an Army Commendation Medal, a Combat Action Badge, and two Bronze Star Medals for his service. In 2009, he returned from deployment and enrolled at the University of Missouri School of Law. He graduated and began his legal career. General Bailey has handled countless cases in both state and federal courts throughout his career.

“As a prosecutor I’ve stood with our law enforcement community from Day 1 to defend Missouri communities, deliver justice for victims, and keep violent criminals behind bars, and I will never waver in my commitment to those who protect Missourians,” said AG Bailey.