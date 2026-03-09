Press Release: Missouri Valor Alliance Launches Statewide to Champion Public Safety and Veterans Communities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Valor Alliance, a new statewide advocacy organization dedicated to strengthening Missouri by supporting those who serve and protect our communities, officially announced its statewide launch today.

Founded in late 2025, the Missouri Valor Alliance is bringing together veterans, police officers, first responders, civic leaders, and public safety community advocates to advance responsible public policy. The Alliance was established to champion Missouri’s veterans and public safety communities through principled advocacy, legislative efforts, and strategic partnerships.

“The Missouri Valor Alliance was created with a clear purpose: to ensure that those who serve and protect Missouri communities are supported not just in words, but in policy,” said Chief Chris DiGiuseppi. “We believe Missouri can and should be the best state in the nation for public safety professionals and veterans.”

The Alliance advocates for policies that strengthen public safety, promote safe Missouri communities, expand opportunities for veterans and first responders, protect those who place themselves in harm’s way, and advance fiscally responsible tax and economic policies.

The Missouri Valor Alliance has focused on two key legislative priorities in its inaugural legislative session:

Juvenile Justice Reform Senate Bill 888 | House Bill 2498

The Alliance supports responsible reforms that address repeat violent juvenile offenses, improve coordination between agencies, and ensure communities are protected while maintaining appropriate pathways for rehabilitation. By advocating for balanced, accountability-driven policies, the Alliance seeks to strengthen public safety while ensuring Missouri families feel secure in their neighborhoods.

Veteran Business Support Legislation Senate Bill 1245 | House Bill 1749

Recognizing the leadership and discipline veterans bring to the workforce, the Alliance will advocate for measures that expand opportunities for veteran-owned businesses to build, grow, and lead successful enterprises in Missouri. Supporting veteran entrepreneurs not only honors the service of our heroes, it fuels economic growth across Missouri.

“The Missouri Valor Alliance has established itself as the leading public safety and veterans advocacy organization in our state,” said Jay Schroeder, President, Missouri Fraternal Order of Police. “The Fraternal Order of Police is proud to partner with the Valor Alliance to advance the top public policy priorities affecting Missouri’s law enforcement officers and veterans.”

Through advocacy, coalition-building, and strategic engagement, the Missouri Valor Alliance works every day to ensure that Missouri remains a place where service is honored, communities are protected, and opportunity is expanded for those who have sacrificed for others.

“In the Capitol we will keep leading the way forward to build a Missouri where every veteran, first responder, and public safety professional is respected, supported, and empowered to succeed, and where our communities are safer, stronger, and more resilient,” said Senator Nick Schroer. “And we are proud to have Missouri Valor Alliance as a partner.”

For more information, visit www.missourivaloralliance.com.