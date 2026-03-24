Press Release: State Representative Ed Lewis Announces Candidacy for Missouri State Senate

MOBERLY, MO — State Representative Ed Lewis, a lifelong conservative Missourian and dedicated public servant, officially announced today his candidacy for Missouri State Senate to succeed outgoing Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin. Building on a distinguished record in the state house, Lewis is seeking to bring his America First conservative values and extensive legislative experience to the upper chamber. He is proud to have the endorsement of O’Laughlin in this competitive race.

“Others talk a lot about what they will do when elected, but I have the proven conservative record to back up my claims,” stated Lewis. “My focus remains on defending life, liberty, and property, while ensuring our local farms and businesses have the support they need to thrive without the interference of woke ideology.”

A retired educator with over 30 years of experience teaching chemistry and physics, Lewis has consistently championed the needs of rural Missouri. During his tenure as state representative, he successfully passed the “No Patient Left Alone Act,” spearheaded anti-human trafficking legislation, and secured a landmark education bill to increase teacher pay. Most recently, he has been a vocal leader in the Capitol, sponsoring Amendment 3 to protect the unborn and Amendment 4 to safeguard the initiative petition process from out-of-state and dark money influences.

“I will fight every day to defend our rural conservative values in the state capitol,” said Lewis. “Our hardworking families deserve a state senator who is their ally. I will continue to bring tangible results to our region: reliable infrastructure, quality education, secure elections, and a lower cost of living.”

Beyond his legislative work, Lewis is an Elder at Timberlake Christian Church and a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Lewis earned his undergraduate degree from Mizzou in Education, and earned his Masters Degree in Analytical Chemistry from PSU. He remains committed to equipping Missouri students for success and promoting sustainable economic growth for Missouri.

For more information, please visit EdLewisMO.com.