Press Release: State Representative Mike Haffner Endorses Captain Bill Irwin for Missouri House District 55

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO — In a significant endorsement for the House District 55 race, State Representative Mike Haffner, who recently announced his bid for State Senate District 31, has officially thrown his support behind Captain Bill Irwin. Haffner’s endorsement highlights the alignment of conservative principles between the two Republican leaders and reinforces Captain Irwin’s credentials as the ideal candidate for the position.

In his endorsement, Haffner drew attention to Captain Irwin’s exceptional military background, spanning a distinguished 30-year career in the United States Navy. He stated, “I am proud to endorse Captain Bill Irwin for House District 55. His impressive military background and unwavering loyalty to conservative principles make him the ideal candidate. Bill’s commitment to our shared values will undoubtedly serve the people of Missouri exceptionally well.”

Captain Irwin’s educational qualifications, including his bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri and a Master’s from the Naval War College, further underscore his readiness for the role. His dedication to the core values of honor, courage, and commitment mirrors the conservative philosophy that Haffner champions.

In response to the endorsement, Captain Irwin remarked, “Receiving Representative Haffner’s endorsement is a tremendous honor. I am deeply grateful for his support and trust as I continue my journey to serve the people of House District 55.”

For more about Captain Bill Irwin and his campaign, interested individuals are encouraged to visit www.IrwinforMissouri.com.