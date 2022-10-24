Press Release: The Missouri Chamber PAC announces four endorsements

The Missouri Chamber Political Action Committee announced this week its support of four candidates for Missouri State Senate in the November 8 General Election.

The endorsed candidates are:

Senate District 2: Nick Schroer

Senate District 18: Cindy O’Laughlin

Senate District 22: Mary Elizabeth Coleman

Senate District 26: Ben Brown

“The lawmakers we elect in the Nov. 8 General Election will determine how Missouri supports economic growth and job creation in the future,” said Daniel P. Mehan, president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “In the global competition for jobs, Missouri needs lawmakers who support our job creators. We must elect candidates — like these four endorsed by the Missouri Chamber PAC — who will come to Jefferson City ready to take action to move Missouri forward.”

The Missouri Chamber PAC is the political action arm of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Missouri’s largest general business association. The Missouri Chamber PAC goes through a rigorous and deliberative candidate endorsement selection process, which includes analysis of candidate positions on key economic issues. This is the Missouri Chamber PAC’s final group of endorsements.

The Missouri Chamber PAC works to elect pro-jobs, pro-business candidates who support private-sector job creation and economic growth.