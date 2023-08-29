Press Release: Tim Harris Announces Candidacy for St. Francois County Sheriff in the Republican Primary

Farmington, MO – Tim Harris, a dedicated veteran of the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department with a distinguished 24 year career, announced his candidacy for St. Francois County Sheriff in the upcoming Republican primary. With a strong commitment to public safety, community engagement, and the protection of constitutional rights, Harris brings a wealth of experience and a clear vision for the future of law enforcement in the county.

Tim Harris and his wife, Katie, are parents of four children and have been active members of the St. Francois County community for over two decades. Harris’ career in law enforcement began in 2000 when he graduated from the Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Academy and joined the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department as a Deputy in the Jail division. Over the years, his dedication and professionalism has led to several promotions within the department including roles as a Patrol Deputy, K-9 handler, Narcotics Detective, Detective Sergeant and now Sergeant of the Sheriff’s Patrol Division.

Harris’ time as a Detective Sergeant with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in St. Louis equipped him with valuable experience in tackling large-scale narcotics investigations. Through collaborative efforts, Harris played a vital role in seizing significant quantities of illicit drugs and drug money plaguing Missouri communities. This extensive experience has fueled his determination to target drug trafficking within St. Francois County

In March of 2021, Tim Harris left the DEA to become the Sergeant of Sheriff’s Patrol Division where he began supervising and managing 17 Patrol Deputies. Harris was integral in the campaign for Proposition P for St. Francois County. Proposition P has to date, yielded the addition of 10 new Deputy positions, pay raises to retain Deputies and new equipment and training which are vital for the safety of the Citizens of St. Francois County.

“Throughout my career, I’ve remained devoted to serving the citizens of St. Francois County,” said Tim Harris. “Now, I’m excited to take this commitment to the next level by running for the position of St. Francois County Sheriff. My aim is to continue to build a professional, effective, and accountable law enforcement organization that ensures the safety and well-being of all residents.”

Harris says he has proven track record of dedication to public safety and a comprehensive vision for the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department. Harris aims to enhance the county’s safety, strengthen community bonds, and ensure justice and fairness for all residents.

“As a candidate for St. Francois County Sheriff, my vision is clear: I am dedicated to building the most professional and competent law enforcement agency possible for the citizens of our county. This commitment extends to every aspect of our approach, from upholding constitutional rights and ensuring Second Amendment protections, to optimizing manpower

allocation through strategic techniques. We will work tirelessly to increase the presence of Deputies on patrol, making our communities safer and more secure,” Harris said.

Harris stated he is determined to enhance department-wide training by embracing modern technology and comprehensive classes. Harris also believes collaboration with the local community is essential to success.

“Our community is the heart of our work, and strong partnerships are essential. I am committed to working closely with groups, organizations, and individual citizens to foster collaboration that drives us towards our mutual goals,” Harris stated. “We will continue vital initiatives like the ‘Shop With a Cop’ program, collaborate with mental health and addiction counselors to provide essential support, and extend Parent Education programs in our local school districts to help parents safeguard their children in today’s complex society.”

Harris believes his comprehensive platform, years of service within St. Francois County, and well-rounded training will allow him to stand out in the race.

“With this comprehensive platform, I am confident that together, we can create a safer, stronger, and more unified St. Francois County,” Harris said. “It’s time to shape a future where our law enforcement agency stands as a beacon of professionalism, our constitutional rights are safeguarded, our communities are served with excellence, and our bonds with the community are fortified through genuine partnership.”

Harris has retained Victory Enterprises as consultants on his race. Citizens can learn more about Harris’ campaign at: www.harrisforsheriff.com