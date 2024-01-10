Press Release: Todd “Coach” Berck Announces Campaign for Missouri House District 56

RAYMORE, Mo. – Former Summit Christian Academy Head Football Coach Todd Berck has announced he is running for the Republican nomination for Missouri House State Representative in the 56th District. Coach Berck lives in Raymore with his wife Becky, and is a strong law and order, small government, and social conservative.

“Our community is facing serious challenges, including stopping the landfill across the county line in Jackson County, and we need strong conservative leaders to show up, do the job, and get results for Cass County,” Coach Berck said. “I have a heart to serve our community and look forward to meeting all the constituents in my district in the coming months. We’re going to work hard to win this campaign and deliver results for the 56th District.”

Coach Berck currently works with Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) as the football rep for the Kansas City Area. He enjoys staying connected to football athletes and coaches as he works to increase the number of FCA huddles sharing Christ in the area. He retired from the Missouri public school system in 2017 where he taught math and served as an administrator in St. Charles County. Berck moved across the state to be closer to family and was a teacher and head football coach at Summit Christian Academy for the last six years.

“We’re going to make sure government stays accountable to our residents, protect our streets for our kids, and make sure our schools keep local control of how they do business,” Coach Berck said. “Becky and I love Raymore, and keeping our community safe, prosperous, and a great place to raise a family is my highest priority.”

A small-town guy, Coach Berck grew up in Centralia, MO. He went on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Southwest Baptist University while earning all-conference honors playing tight end for Bearcat football team. He also has a Specialist Degree in Educational Administration from the University of Missouri – Columbia. Todd and his wife Becky will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary this August. They have three grown children who are all teachers and two grandchildren.