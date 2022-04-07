PSC approves sale of TUK, LLC sewer assets to Seven Springs Sewer & Water LLC

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a joint application authorizing Seven Springs Sewer & Water LLC (Seven Springs) to acquire all or substantially all of the assets that TUK, LLC uses to provide sewer service to approximately 27 customers in Jefferson County.

Seven Springs has also been granted a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (CCN) authorizing it to provide sewer service in the territory currently served by TUK, LLC. The Commission approved the joint application determining:

1) There is a need for the service

2) Seven Springs is qualified to provide the proposed service

3) Seven Springs has the financial ability to provide the service

4) Seven Springs’ proposal is economically feasible

5) The service promotes the public interest.

“The Commission finds that the factors for granting a CCN to Seven Springs have been satisfied and that it is in the public interest for Seven Springs to provide sewer service to the service area currently served by TUK,” said the Commission.

Seven Springs proposes to adopt the existing sewer rates of TUK, LLC.