PSC grants CCNs to utility companies

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Public Service Commission (PSC) granted and altered a number of certificates of convenience and necessity (CCNs) to utility companies during its weekly agenda meeting Wednesday.

Spire Missouri was granted a CCN for a natural gas distribution system to be operational in Lafayette County. Spire requested this certificate in February to provide gas services to a county maintenance building as well as a waiver of the 60-day notice requirement. Both were granted during the meeting with the PSC retaining the ability to set rates regarding the revenue impact on the area.

Summit Natural Gas was approved for two service area CCNs for natural gas lines and to provide gas service. These certificates are to complete a three phase system upgrade in Rogersville. The project will see additions of new compressors to alleviate pressure issues in the Rogersville system, as well as adding new main feed inputs and two sections of the line that are to be constructed adjacent to Summit’s service territory in Laclede and Webster counties. The PSC approved these CCN requests after finding the improvements would be beneficial to customers, and the cost of the expansion could be easily recovered.

The PSC granted a stipulation on a prior decision from 2019, in which it granted a CCN to Ameren Missouri allowing it to construct and operate a wind generating facility in Atchison County with related facilities that may be located in Holt County. Ameren and the Missouri Department of Conservation jointly filed to amend a stipulation to the original decision, which required the two groups to reach a pilot agreement within nine months of the CCN being granted.

This period would expire May 25. Both groups filed to extend this period to 24 months due to Ameren not taking control of the facility until late 2020, as well as various federal regulations. The pair was also granted an extension to the study’s due date from six years after operation begins to six years after an agreed upon date.

The commission additionally dismissed a complaint against Ameren from 2019. The complaining party as well as Ameren and the Commission were to meet via teleconference prior to a hearing on April 15 of this year, but only Staff and Ameren appeared on the line, with the other party giving no notice or reason for her absence. The commission issued an order for a response by May 1, and dismissed the case in Wednesday’s meeting after receiving no answer.

Evergy was granted the authority to issue debt securities of up to $400 million of General Mortgage Bonds through December 31, 2021. The company requested the order be effective by May 11, allowing Evergy to operate in capital markets that would be reopening to them at that time. The authority was granted under Staff recommendations, and the order is set to take effect on May 16.

The next PSC agenda meeting is set for May 13.