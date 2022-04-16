 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Quarter 1 2022 Report: PACs

By The Missouri Times on April 15, 2022
  

Here are the first-quarter filing reports for political action committees in 2022. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC. 

