Quarter 1 2022 Report: PACs

Here are the first-quarter filing reports for political action committees in 2022. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC.
|Committee Name
|Money on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Receipts This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Indebtedness This Period
|Total Indebtedness This Cycle
|Laborers' Local 840 Voluntary Political Fund
|300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Local 41 Political Action Fund
|93651.35
|4.62
|4.62
|20.6
|20.6
|0
|0
|A Promise for St Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boilermakers Local #27 Voluntary Fund
|120799.39
|4052.53
|4052.53
|2449.72
|2449.72
|0
|0
|Franklin County Labor Political Committee
|7749.26
|5512
|18131
|810.13
|8681.96
|0
|0
|MO Manufactured Housing Institute Inc.
|30083.45
|0
|28241.5
|0
|9802.9
|0
|0
|MO Insurance Coalition PAC
|133815.71
|16509.88
|16509.88
|5580.89
|5580.89
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 955 Political Action Fund
|6927.03
|540
|540
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adair County Republican Club
|14448.64
|6970
|6970
|305.71
|305.71
|0
|0
|Missouri Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics Political Action Committee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|AFT Local 691 State & Local COPE
|3978.94
|0
|37221.03
|0
|8369.92
|0
|0
|TranSystems Corporation Missouri PAC - Federal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Springfield Building & Construction Trades-PAC
|3627.46
|988.8
|16940.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens for a Better Grain Valley
|157.24
|0
|5650
|0
|4262.76
|0
|0
|Citizens for a Better Grain Valley
|157.24
|0
|5650
|0
|4262.76
|0
|0
|Citizens for a Better Grain Valley
|157.24
|0
|5650
|0
|4262.76
|0
|0
|Citizens for a Better Grain Valley
|157.24
|0
|5650
|0
|4262.76
|0
|0
|Coalition for Kansas City Economic Development Reform PAC
|979.23
|119.14
|7304.2
|150
|4945.48
|0
|0
|St Louis Area Hotel Association Political Action Committee
|28056.18
|10240
|10240
|850
|850
|0
|0
|Emergency Medicine PAC (EMPAC)
|19273.77
|569.19
|569.19
|168.19
|168.19
|0
|0
|Local 682 Teamsters PAC
|197.23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paladin PAC
|1100
|0
|26701.36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Great Southern Employees Good Government Committee
|7976.11
|460
|18055
|0
|1750
|0
|0
|MPGA Propane PAC
|5024.83
|600.29
|29869.04
|0
|1000
|0
|0
|FirePAC
|3477.88
|0
|0
|16.22
|16.22
|0
|0
|Independent Physicians PAC
|1834.92
|0
|0
|35.75
|35.75
|0
|0
|Professional Fire Fighters of Eastern Missouri 2665 PAC Fund
|17584.73
|14472
|14472
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Assisted Living PAC
|8983.95
|600
|600
|750
|750
|0
|0
|Missouri Psychological Association
|16603.7
|180
|180
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alliance for Higher Education
|67.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pemiscot County Republicans
|1484
|370
|370
|0
|0
|0
|1484
|Citizens for New Health Care Concepts
|573.15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Glazer's Missouri PAC
|3953.64
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teamsters 245 PAF
|35843.3
|11371.65
|11371.65
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quality Building PAC
|3838.64
|750
|750
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Building a Better Central Missouri Fund
|2979.38
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Associated Industries of Missouri Political Action Committee
|8325.21
|0.78
|11003.71
|0
|1114.1
|0
|175.15
|Mo Coalition for Video Lottery PAC
|148285
|0
|225395.73
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lathrop Gage Consulting Political Action Committee
|54872.87
|1000
|1000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sedalia Building & Construction Trades Political Account / Central MO Blue Collar Workers
|6954.11
|1900
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Mortgage Bankers PAC
|1186.24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Independent Accountants-PAC
|26421.59
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Building Communities PAC Inc
|1950
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO - ACTE PAC
|7489.08
|0
|0
|10.22
|10.22
|0
|0
|MO Beverage PAC
|27024.02
|11740.18
|11740.18
|51.08
|51.08
|0
|0
|MO Physician Assistant Political Action Committee
|5206.34
|270
|270
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Progressive Democrats of Lemay
|1340.64
|123
|24613.88
|0
|12695.24
|0
|0
|MO Residential Care-PAC (MORES PAC)
|10119.7
|1830
|1830
|821.72
|821.72
|0
|0
|MO Society of Anesthesiologists Political Action Committee
|6746.44
|1500
|1500
|82.2
|82.2
|0
|0
|Silver Dollar City Branson Area Communities Political Action Committee Inc
|8710.66
|0
|10900
|125
|2682.25
|0
|0
|The Republican Freedom Fund
|1035.18
|0
|5750
|0
|7100.53
|0
|0
|Dent County Democratic Club
|235.25
|97
|3177.73
|0
|3081.08
|0
|0
|Citizens for Responsible Community
|526.1
|150
|150
|158
|158
|0
|0
|Republicans of Pike County (Club)
|4226.59
|360
|360
|300
|300
|0
|0
|Breakthru-MO PAC
|1855.95
|13125.02
|13125.02
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Patient Advocacy Council PAC
|5358.53
|0
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|0
|0
|Womens Health PAC of Missouri
|3410.42
|510
|510
|15.7
|15.7
|0
|0
|Physician Led Anesthesia Care PAC
|770.28
|0
|0
|71.65
|71.65
|0
|0
|314 Forward Together
|16.86
|0
|225
|0
|208.14
|0
|0
|Residential Care Facility PAC (RCF-PAC)
|10977.28
|1900
|1900
|750
|750
|0
|0
|SCOPE PAC
|11064.65
|0
|0
|65.8
|65.8
|0
|0
|North County Forward
|1248.44
|0
|1600
|104.69
|351.56
|0
|0
|CLCP PAC
|12120.2
|12000
|43900
|73
|13279.8
|0
|0
|Democratic Coalition Kansas City
|1019.2
|0
|5600
|0
|4986.71
|0
|2405.91
|STL Regional Chamber PAC
|7372.44
|0
|0
|227.56
|227.56
|0
|0
|Rural Telecommunications PAC
|70438.49
|42800
|42800
|78.73
|78.73
|0
|0
|RightPath PAC
|2448180
|2450600
|2450600
|20
|20
|0
|0
|GCLA PAC
|2868.19
|365
|365
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chesterfield Township Democrats Club
|840.63
|144.06
|1138.81
|397.64
|1552.56
|0
|0
|Democratic Alliance
|1834.51
|496.11
|496.11
|17.3
|17.3
|0
|0
|MO Dental PAC
|175852.6
|20960
|20960
|2310
|2310
|0
|0
|MO Independent Bankers Assoc PAC
|146830.83
|0
|485453.93
|0
|1900
|0
|0
|Southwest Missouri Professional Firefighters PAC
|5666.42
|0
|11554.1
|0
|6050.1
|0
|0
|Viceroy PAC
|1340.86
|0
|45000
|0
|396
|0
|0
|Southwest Missouri Patriot PAC
|59193
|1000
|64616
|0
|257
|0
|0
|We Bellieve PAC LLC
|12580
|0
|13500
|320
|920
|0
|0
|Oakville Democratic Organization
|5240.69
|4496
|4496
|1617.97
|1617.97
|0
|0
|Conservative Citizens Coalition
|47533.05
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20th Ward Democratic Organization
|361.3
|0
|0
|6
|6
|0
|0
|Missouri Veterinary Medical PAC
|59708.63
|2494.33
|2494.33
|8.4
|8.4
|0
|0
|Missouri Rural Action PAC
|784.15
|0
|0
|202
|404
|0
|0
|MR PAC
|29.34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri River Township Democratic Club
|1525.46
|50
|1653.9
|75
|862.93
|0
|0
|MADA Dealers Interested In Government
|59631.69
|55577.36
|55577.36
|0
|0
|0
|10000
|Catalyst PAC
|3798
|0
|272500
|1282
|5088.25
|0
|0
|Missouri SMART TD PAC
|6779.76
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camden County Republican Club
|19783.57
|870
|50027.87
|979.64
|32197.18
|0
|0
|Lyda Krewson Leadership PAC (aka Lyda PAC)
|11708.3
|0
|0
|250
|250
|0
|0
|Show Missouri Truth
|2301.69
|0
|2650
|590
|2323.31
|0
|0
|Missouri Freedom PAC
|29.86
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|RSLC-Missouri PAC
|2222.75
|0
|0
|42
|42
|0
|0
|Together KC
|62607.12
|0
|341400
|31
|242696.89
|0
|0
|13th Ward Regular Democratic Club
|4540.26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PT-PAC of Missouri
|26702.35
|25458.16
|25458.16
|227.38
|227.38
|-1075
|46635
|Freedom Incorporated
|108447.24
|0
|55852.2
|0
|22440.6
|0
|0
|Laborers Local No 1104 Voluntary PAC
|16380.92
|0
|75000
|0
|179.5
|0
|0
|Democrat Club of Christian County
|2287.93
|684
|3052.17
|0
|1407.1
|0
|0
|Wright County Republican Central Committee
|5456.28
|900.38
|900.38
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Local 610 Political Action Committee Fund
|252
|200
|200
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Friends of SJSD
|18716.07
|0
|14360.01
|0
|4189.92
|0
|0
|Moniteau County Republican Club
|4672.04
|0
|11471
|0
|5879.64
|0
|0
|St Louis Labor Council AFL-CIO Project 2000
|7737.56
|9240
|9240
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Machinists District No. 9 PAC
|14906.95
|10738.81
|10738.81
|3201.84
|3201.84
|0
|0
|Raytown Democratic Association
|3250.44
|310
|310
|335.25
|335.25
|0
|0
|Foundation for Columbia's Future
|1240.54
|0.07
|0.07
|0
|0
|0
|0
|JC Auditor PAC
|146.71
|150
|150
|3.29
|3.29
|0
|0
|Florissant Township Open Democratic Club
|71
|95
|95
|24
|24
|0
|0
|Pharmacist Political Action Committee of Missouri
|23411.96
|4775
|4775
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Federation of Women's Democratic Clubs
|3466.85
|0
|1415
|850
|1244.15
|0
|0
|Home PAC
|102.51
|0
|0
|21.32
|21.32
|0
|0
|Butler County Women's Democrat Club
|2896.98
|100
|100
|112.09
|112.09
|0
|0
|MO Values PAC
|4199.55
|0
|4235
|0
|35.45
|0
|0
|Limited Government PAC
|3023.78
|0
|49874.16
|0
|19250.38
|0
|0
|Brush Fires PAC
|413.14
|0
|89400
|0
|81986.86
|0
|0
|Laborers Local Union No 579 PAC
|1783.6
|0
|16122
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens For Missouri Courts
|52984.49
|0
|0
|910.25
|910.25
|0
|0
|Pipefitters Assoc Local #533
|381316
|13941.13
|836082.41
|0
|76425.43
|0
|0
|American Democracy Alliance - Ridgely PAC
|37641.5
|0.03
|12001.59
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Living Well PAC
|11405.96
|2250
|2250
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A Better Missouri Political Action Committee
|42650.79
|11860
|11860
|135
|135
|0
|0
|Republican Women of Newton County
|8903.89
|1232
|1232
|0
|885.27
|0
|0
|NW MO Republican Candidate Fund
|4770.74
|1009
|1009
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra Club Missouri Political Committee
|20674.83
|0
|435
|0
|623.21
|0
|617.94
|Missouri First
|29016.06
|750
|750
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Petroleum & Convenience Association PAC
|73921.1
|5332.61
|5332.61
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens for Center
|4076.64
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|HR Green Missouri PAC
|10091.89
|654
|9526.89
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO FOP PAC
|7400.62
|5000
|27500
|500
|500
|0
|0
|Cement Mason Local Union # 518-Political Action Committee
|19409.22
|2036.29
|2036.29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Builders Association PAC
|89607.09
|1800
|25875
|0
|20
|0
|0
|Moniteau County Democratic Club
|2145.49
|109
|15654.11
|0.36
|10220.1
|0
|0
|Site Improvement Association Of Missouri-PAC (SITE PAC)
|41577.34
|0
|38820
|0
|2303.66
|0
|0
|AX PAC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freedom PAC
|1083.15
|1200
|1200
|1368.16
|1368.16
|1200
|6410
|Missouri Senate Conservatives Fund
|1219.95
|1200
|1200
|1167.16
|1167.16
|1200
|100490
|Missouri Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors PAC (MOAIFA)
|7083.24
|1333.8
|1333.8
|70
|70
|0
|0
|Conservative Leadership for Missouri PAC
|23400
|23400
|23400
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Rental Dealers Association PAC
|16857.89
|3500
|3500
|70
|70
|0
|0
|MO Pork-PAC
|244769.26
|24910.97
|280564.14
|12263.8
|60609.63
|15.23
|15.23
|SEIU Missouri State Council PAC
|1117.37
|21.25
|21.25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plumbers Local Union No. 8
|231889.91
|0
|216677.58
|0
|2255.05
|0
|3000
|B L E T Missouri PAC
|30135.26
|1776.5
|73354.75
|0
|49
|0
|0
|MO Chamber PAC
|43310.9
|5.08
|5.08
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sprinkler Fitters Political Educ & Legislative Committee
|111459.24
|8617.02
|8617.02
|369.75
|369.75
|0
|0
|Missouri State Assessors Association PAC
|27999.72
|0
|30649.26
|0
|149.54
|0
|0
|Missouri Optometric Association PAC
|116946.06
|1857.67
|1857.67
|100
|100
|0
|0
|Taxpayers Unlimited, Inc.
|135974.67
|0
|633181.94
|0
|379930
|0
|1000
|Empire Bank PAC
|6926.5
|188
|188
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ford Motor Company Civic Action Fund - MO
|37600.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Electrical Workers Voluntary Political Education & Legislative Funds - Missouri
|53700.93
|7980.43
|33364.66
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Association of Nurse Anesthetists Political Action Committee
|60537.68
|28359.61
|28359.61
|202.9
|202.9
|-2750
|66000
|Public Safety Concern
|38954.96
|4050
|4050
|9
|9
|0
|0
|Greene County Republican Women
|4397.67
|885
|10944.01
|568
|8048.9
|0
|0
|United We Stand PAC
|143807.57
|52000
|52000
|266.96
|266.96
|0
|0
|True North PAC
|92295.28
|3500
|3500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8th District Womens Democrat Club
|2596.86
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Planned Parenthood Votes-St Louis and Southwest Missouri
|6070.76
|0
|8458.05
|2190.24
|4491.06
|0
|0
|Missouri Leadership Forum
|211422.03
|7500
|461833.33
|0
|91994.52
|0
|0
|MO National Education Assoc-PAC
|647490.97
|0
|28671.31
|0
|26178.85
|0
|7177.11
|Educators Support Public Education (ESPE)
|16968.94
|15
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taxpayers in Support of Public Education
|29075.1
|45
|45
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Unite. Inspire. Lead
|215755.12
|26966.77
|26966.77
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taxpayers for Accountability
|953.44
|16300
|16300
|16089.45
|16089.45
|0
|0
|MO Academy of Family Physicians Political Action Committee
|13002.88
|675
|8672
|19.54
|342.88
|0
|0
|MAPAC
|87397.64
|6490
|6490
|70.18
|70.18
|0
|0
|Southern Missouri Conservative Fund
|3117.83
|0
|22935
|1572.62
|4440.13
|0
|0
|Progress for Wildwood PAC
|1011
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cigna Corporation Employee Missouri PAC - Federal Committee
|68300
|50600
|50600
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charter Communications, Inc. Missouri PAC
|123874.92
|31629.68
|31629.68
|122.82
|122.82
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 600 Drive PAC
|100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens for Francis Howell
|22326.71
|17.33
|16524.83
|102.94
|9577.32
|0
|0
|Missouri Central Labor Council PAC
|5982.88
|625.56
|2916.84
|0
|0
|0
|0
|United Steel Workers Local 11-6 Gasworkers Voluntary PAC
|24368.93
|1147
|6888.5
|0
|324.5
|0
|0
|Voters for Good Government
|19211.31
|17000
|17000
|0
|0
|0
|13661.35
|AT&T Missouri Employee Political Action Committee
|49385.89
|8379.51
|8379.51
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plasterers & Cement Masons Local No. 3 Voluntary Political Action Committee
|23569.74
|1356.5
|17492.55
|0
|155.19
|0
|0
|MO Consumer Lenders PAC
|5716.64
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Central to Good Government PAC
|15230.65
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lincoln County Republican Club
|16232.17
|337.5
|12656.5
|392.51
|5807.98
|0
|175.92
|Mo Association Of Criminal Defense Lawyers Political Action Committee
|19761.19
|8000
|8000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Health Care Leadership Committee
|11097.46
|0
|9800
|0
|1937
|0
|0
|True Republicans United
|5321.94
|1080
|1080
|61.58
|61.58
|-100
|0
|Southeast Missouri Central Labor Council Political Action Committee
|13651.06
|2410
|2410
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gentry County Democratic Federated Women's Club
|293.16
|173
|173
|112.5
|112.5
|0
|0
|La Raza Political Club Inc
|7178.05
|0
|6000
|206.89
|607.89
|0
|0
|Rockwood Labor Club
|38446.79
|0
|75841.87
|0
|18702.24
|0
|0
|FEAPAC of Missouri
|43030.81
|8083
|8083
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bryan Cave Missouri PAC
|28250.1
|0
|117123
|0
|112.45
|0
|0
|John H. Haake Branch 343 National Association of Letter Carriers Political Action Fund
|14804.16
|3001
|3001
|6
|6
|0
|0
|24WPD
|599.55
|559.75
|1083.23
|510.47
|530.83
|0
|0
|Benton County Democratic Party Club
|4638.65
|456
|456
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City Life Employees Political Action Committee
|28103.41
|109
|109
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Committee for Fair Apartment Legislation-PAC
|3377.57
|158
|158
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eighth Ward Independent Democratic Association
|4135.09
|90
|90
|204.93
|204.93
|0
|0
|Iron Workers Local #396 Voluntary Fund
|78973.44
|1294.15
|18286.37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MONA PAC
|3181.56
|651
|651
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greater Kansas City AFL-CIO Project 2000
|1123
|3000
|3000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Outdoor Advertising Association PAC
|2500
|2500
|2500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Home Builders Assoc of Greater KC-PAC
|47868.14
|0.21
|4852.25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Glaziers Architectural Metal & Glassworkers Local Union No 513 Political Action Fund
|31872.55
|0
|0
|2150
|4300
|0
|0
|Missouri Club for Growth Political Action Committee
|2579.18
|0
|0
|0
|850
|0
|0
|The American Statesman SuperPAC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Magellan Midstream Holdings Federal PAC – Missouri
|2042.6
|7500
|7500
|61.5
|61.5
|0
|0
|Firefighters for Progress
|16043.94
|643.37
|9591.69
|0
|31339.85
|0
|0
|Missouri and Kansas Laborers' PAC
|1280561.82
|0
|134256.6
|0
|29473.45
|0
|0
|FirePAC 3133
|66670.17
|1507.5
|19156.51
|1369.78
|19491.32
|0
|2034.54
|Laborers Union Local #110 Voluntary Political Fund
|167922.36
|0
|45000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Alliance PAC
|4403.17
|500
|1000
|26
|52
|0
|0
|MO Bankers Association State-PAC
|9509.92
|0.25
|0.25
|2000
|2000
|0
|0
|MBA Pony Express Region PAC
|24176.17
|8432.43
|8432.43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MBA Mark Twain Region PAC
|55310.51
|11408.07
|11408.07
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MBA Truman Region PAC
|25268.06
|0
|9074.45
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MBA Capitol Region PAC
|86321.01
|32983.41
|32983.41
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MBA Gateway Region PAC
|38548.33
|24045.57
|24045.57
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MBA Ozark Region PAC
|58535.76
|25033.91
|25033.91
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MBA River Heritage Region PAC
|102199.71
|23551.97
|23551.97
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MBA Young Bankers PAC
|1769.83
|0.05
|0.05
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Volunteers for Government Reform
|264.41
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Committee for a Safe Community
|4332.71
|0
|0
|54
|108
|0
|0
|Labor's Education and Political Club Independent Corporation
|16576.34
|4.23
|4.23
|1500
|1500
|0
|0
|Creve Coeur Township Democratic Club
|1059.51
|865
|2796.83
|0
|903.49
|0
|0
|Committee for Economic Liberty
|270.28
|0
|0
|7500
|26484.44
|0
|0
|MO Council of School Administrators PAC
|2568.82
|0.24
|1.31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Forward Kansas City
|2574.56
|0
|11715
|0
|21867.88
|0
|0
|Jackson County Republican Club
|15244.21
|2355
|2355
|1489.8
|1489.8
|0
|0
|EFM PAC
|79.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grand River PAC
|1443.49
|500
|500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kingdom Leadership PAC
|2341.1
|500
|500
|400
|400
|0
|0
|Bootheel Values PAC
|9913.59
|0
|0
|829.9
|829.9
|0
|0
|Missouri Civil Justice PAC
|497
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Upward Missouri PAC
|2800
|2100
|2100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Airport Township Regular Republican Club
|530.01
|60
|170
|0
|90
|0
|0
|Regional Leadership PAC
|44782.61
|0
|0
|1500
|1500
|0
|0
|H-PAC
|59946.61
|2500
|2500
|2646.7
|2646.7
|0
|0
|Southern Drawl PAC
|4232.09
|750
|750
|829.4
|829.4
|0
|0
|Old Drum Conservative PAC
|56995.76
|1000
|1000
|1539.26
|1539.26
|0
|0
|ShowMeJeffCO PAC
|22167.04
|0
|0
|700.49
|700.49
|0
|0
|Doug For Freedom PAC
|4976.77
|500
|500
|400
|400
|0
|0
|Great Northwest PAC
|1005
|1000
|1000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Conservative Alliance
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Relay for Missourians PAC
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Leadbelt PAC
|1714.09
|0
|0
|629.4
|629.4
|0
|0
|United Union of Roofers Waterproofers & Allied Workers Political Education & Legislative Fund of MO
|8162.99
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mednax Inc PAC Missouri - Federal Committee
|42300.85
|40000
|40000
|12
|12
|0
|0
|Local 95 Voluntary Political Fund
|12292.66
|961.73
|10841.98
|1000
|4900
|0
|0
|Roofers Local # 20 PAC
|18698.07
|2519.7
|2519.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council Missouri-Kansas Area Political Action Committee
|2164656.68
|144119.87
|2185826.68
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Free and Fair Election Fund
|1023.6
|1200
|1200
|1368.16
|1368.16
|1200
|6610
|Ozark Gateway Leadership PAC
|49468.72
|10500
|10500
|2029.16
|2029.16
|0
|0
|Prosperous Missouri PAC
|4397.48
|0
|0
|24
|24
|0
|0
|International Union of Operating Engineers Political & Educational Fund
|221508.97
|41345.19
|41345.19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|314 Forward
|108859.35
|0
|56300
|4500
|18000
|0
|0
|Our Revolution - Saint Joseph, MO
|5044.08
|76.98
|822.48
|212
|662.25
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 823 Political Action Fund
|2551.16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|IBEW Local 53 Voluntary Political Fund
|108680.55
|0
|109000
|0
|2074.28
|0
|0
|STL Democratic Coalition
|4362
|0
|40300
|25473.29
|28338
|0
|0
|Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 Political Education Fund
|48846.58
|1001.97
|16005.61
|0
|754
|0
|0
|Growth and Opportunity PAC
|12841.69
|2500
|2500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mo Coalition for Fair Competition
|18336.54
|7854
|203421.03
|9259.73
|207391.85
|0
|0
|USW Local 169G PAC
|5516.62
|766
|4494.62
|0
|26.8
|0
|0
|International Union of Painters & Allied Trades PAT Federal PAC
|855.92
|0.05
|0.05
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Downtown Council Political Action Committee
|98.38
|0
|39765
|0
|5068.3
|0
|0
|ASA Midwest PAC
|139074.36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Back on Track PAC
|2926.4
|1600
|3186
|2550
|3998.7
|2550
|3739.1
|Sheet Metal Workers Local No 36 Voluntary Political Fund
|23414.22
|702
|127956.16
|0
|1196.66
|0
|0
|Graves Garrett, LLC PAC
|1242.77
|0.06
|0.06
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aerospace District Lodge 837-IAMAW PAC
|13758.68
|1696.66
|32410.95
|0
|501
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local Union No. 541 PAC
|72056.21
|4330.95
|4330.95
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merck & Co., Inc. Employees Missouri PAC Federal Committee
|15685
|15250
|15250
|95
|95
|0
|0
|Mechanical Contractors Association of Kansas City Continuation Committee
|43263.26
|1600
|24725
|0
|2000
|0
|0
|Macon County Democrat Club
|4742.51
|0
|5758027
|0
|2742.91
|0
|0
|Missouri United
|286416.99
|5200
|396945.62
|17200
|43007.72
|0
|0
|Mo Medical - PAC
|109732.17
|11855
|69072.49
|0
|70.49
|0
|0
|Pulaski County Republican Club
|16912.14
|379.97
|32749.06
|475.08
|19525.75
|0
|0
|MO Energy Dev Association Gateway Political Action Committee
|18868.16
|0
|0
|117
|117
|0
|0
|Government Affairs Comm St Louis Chapter NECA
|27019.55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Energy Dev Association State Line Political Committee
|6049.4
|0
|0
|209
|209
|0
|0
|417 PAC
|9690.49
|500
|500
|700
|700
|0
|0
|Missouri Right to Life Political Action Committee
|5462.04
|5180
|6070
|1888.07
|3303.81
|0
|0
|Citizens United to Back the Blue
|14659.62
|0.38
|16331.31
|0
|8710.15
|0
|875
|BUILD St. Louis PAC, Inc.
|404286.95
|215.4
|8543.87
|1.25
|1009.2
|0
|1000
|Missourians for Responsible Energy
|322.45
|500
|500
|203.55
|203.55
|0
|0
|Johnson County Republican Women's Club
|9903.12
|362
|5540
|816.92
|911.35
|0
|0
|IATSE St. Louis Theatrical Brotherhood Local No 6 PAC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians for Affordable Energy
|141666.22
|0
|0
|102
|102
|0
|0
|Mo Concrete Association Political Action Committee
|6293.89
|3225
|3225
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Beer Wholesalers Association Wholesalers in Government-PAC
|63826.27
|0
|235720.45
|0
|62967.76
|0
|0
|Tesson Ferry Township Republican Club
|6105.74
|1780
|1780
|202.25
|202.25
|0
|0
|Prop R For Roads
|6800.95
|0.77
|24775.85
|0
|18746.27
|0
|0
|Missourians for Public Education
|268.23
|500
|500
|250
|250
|0
|0
|MoCannTrade PAC
|65128.29
|4200
|164530
|276.9
|37020.06
|0
|0
|CRYSTAL PAC
|27821.15
|6000
|33750
|0
|3200
|0
|0
|IAFF FIREPAC VIC Missouri
|12735
|60000
|60000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francois County Democrats
|1597.9
|646
|1218
|0
|50
|0
|0
|Missouri Organization of Defense Lawyers Political Action Committee
|36199.67
|13890
|13890
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tony PAC
|285554.71
|750
|750
|227.28
|227.28
|0
|0
|Lewis and Clark Leadership PAC
|13062
|1500
|1500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 6 Political Action Fund
|18412.99
|0
|0
|359.5
|359.5
|0
|0
|Unite Here Tip Missouri State and Local Fund
|32267.01
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MLPA Legislative Fund
|80164.26
|1250
|272169.86
|0
|93426.79
|0
|0
|Jeffco Patriot Initiative
|1000
|1000
|1000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hy-Vee Employees PAC Federal Committee - Missouri
|1061.56
|500
|500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Accountability PAC
|9045.25
|4000
|4000
|250
|250
|0
|0
|Missouri Alliance For Freedom - Grace River PAC
|10800.29
|0
|1200
|5
|1673.04
|0
|0
|Health Care Issues Committee of the Missouri Hospital Association
|69284.11
|1.8
|1.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|AFSCME Working Families Fund
|7077.5
|0
|55896.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|HealthPAC
|334110.03
|236489.48
|236489.48
|142.77
|142.77
|0
|0
|Sprinkler Fitters Local #314 Political Fund
|16346.13
|4246.3
|4246.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fair Play Missouri PAC
|34832.99
|25000
|25000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St James - Stone Hill Missouri Wines PAC
|5274
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Grape & Wine Alliance PAC
|60.19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|XCaliber MOPAC
|82271.89
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Better Schools for Missouri
|81841.68
|6984.54
|63859.91
|669.51
|6268.63
|0
|0
|Consulting Engineers Council of MO-PAC
|53025.67
|2603.09
|2603.09
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ConversationsMO
|1095.11
|1710
|1710
|6244.71
|6244.71
|0
|0
|JB PAC
|100117.58
|3600
|3600
|8485.64
|8485.64
|0
|0
|Womens Political Caucus Eastern Missouri PAC
|10409.12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Warren Co Labor Legislative Club
|12710
|0
|17310
|0
|2410
|0
|0
|American Property Casualty Insurance Association Missouri PAC
|13175
|13675
|13675
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BAC ADC of Eastern MO PAC Fund
|14308.88
|0
|725
|0
|153.18
|0
|0
|Monroe County Democratic Club
|935.56
|141
|1466
|240
|1266.5
|0
|0
|Northland Democratic Club
|13.42
|725
|725
|7.38
|7.38
|0
|0
|IUEC Local 3 PAC Fund
|39760.4
|17350.78
|17350.78
|0
|375
|0
|0
|Pfizer Missouri Political Action Committee - Federal Committee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis Building Trades PAC
|1498.02
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leadership For America
|493076.49
|0
|0
|17737.68
|17737.68
|0
|0
|Centene Corporation Political Action Committee d/b/a Centene Missouri Federal PAC
|15050
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quality Platte County R-III Schools
|6016.14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Central Bancompany - PAC
|9145
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cooperative Owners Political Action Committee (COPAC)
|254297.24
|313.89
|313.89
|190
|190
|0
|0
|American Family Political Action Committee - MO
|38062.21
|6044.55
|6044.55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson County Charitable Fund
|3935.33
|0.91
|81498.1
|439.4
|77563.05
|0
|0
|Patriots for Riedel - PAC
|730
|600
|600
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Democratic Party of Webster County
|1680.03
|262.9
|262.9
|696.98
|696.98
|0
|0
|EM PAC
|790.58
|525
|525
|150
|150
|0
|0
|11th Ward Democratic Organization
|4052.54
|0
|1930
|1231.78
|5197.81
|0
|0
|HDR, Inc. Employee Owners PAC - Missouri
|5116.87
|0
|0
|135.19
|135.19
|0
|0
|9th Ward Democratic Organization
|4042.3
|7.61
|13.22
|90
|90
|0
|0
|University Township Democratic Organization Inc
|672.05
|120
|120
|149.9
|149.9
|0
|0
|Construction & General Laborers Local 955 PAC Account
|1600
|2600
|2600
|1000
|1000
|0
|0
|American Federation of Teachers Local 420 AFT St. Louis COPE
|18854
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laborers Local Union No 264-PAC
|65626.66
|13133.14
|110429.78
|0
|1048.6
|0
|0
|Civil PAC
|3068.53
|0
|1250
|0
|65577.7
|0
|0
|MO Restaurant Association PAC
|7673.58
|225.02
|64032.45
|0
|33090.44
|0
|0
|Shelter Insurance Missouri PAC
|32877.19
|6141.92
|130331.22
|0
|1001.19
|0
|0
|International Union of Operating Engineers Local 101 Political Action Committee
|290666.54
|42974.5
|42974.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The 1821 PAC
|86654.02
|68000
|68000
|205
|205
|0
|0
|Deere & Company Political Action Committee MO-Federal Committee
|480.27
|0
|750
|123.77
|636.96
|0
|0
|Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Political Fund Account No. 1
|1637
|0
|3500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UAW Region 5 Midwest States Political Action Committee (PAC) (MO)
|118892.75
|6000
|18000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lincoln PAC
|294881.65
|7000
|7000
|19303.17
|19303.17
|0
|0
|McCownGordon PAC
|11324.85
|0
|55239.04
|0
|8089.19
|0
|0
|Missouri Coin Operators Association PAC
|2250
|1250
|1250
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 838 Political Action Fund
|3375.9
|497
|97191.79
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Springfield Good Government Committee
|74696.79
|10145.91
|10145.91
|994.1
|994.1
|0
|0
|Midwest Region Laborers' Political League Education Fund
|199614.49
|22393.97
|150828.7
|0
|4250
|0
|0
|Citizens for a Fire Safe Community Prop 24-7
|0
|0
|3100.62
|0
|3400.62
|0
|0
|Show Me Trump 2020
|25390.37
|101.91
|101.91
|1306.52
|1306.52
|0
|0
|IBEW Local Union #545 PAC Fund
|10699.98
|841.81
|841.81
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford County Democratic Committee Club
|3428.17
|813.54
|3726.44
|0
|267.47
|0
|0
|The Empire District Electric Company and Liberty Utilities Co. Political Action Committee d/b/a Liberty Utilities PAC (federal committee)
|41364.64
|7906.31
|7906.31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St Louis Police Officers Assoc PAC
|39158.58
|16682.6
|66244.86
|2300
|7000
|0
|0
|Missouri AFL-CIO Committee on Political Education
|129955.98
|0
|64512.39
|0
|2192
|0
|0
|Laborers Union Local #42 Voluntary Political Fund
|12734.11
|11682
|11682
|108.58
|108.58
|0
|0
|Local 148 International Union of Operating Engineers MO PAC
|18815.23
|448.77
|448.77
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MOTrucking PAC
|116062.78
|10843.85
|10843.85
|1222.07
|1222.07
|0
|0
|Spirit of Missouri
|79121.42
|64500
|64500
|500
|500
|0
|0
|Missouri Farmers Care
|6532.28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20527.93
|MO Soybean Association State PAC (MO SoyPAC)
|37586.31
|2060
|2060
|30.94
|30.94
|0
|0
|UFCW Local 655 Elect Club
|64953.4
|0
|15304.06
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greater KC Bldg & Construction Trades-PEC
|5456.43
|2890.82
|8672.46
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Cable PAC
|39103.3
|27153.32
|27153.32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UAW Region 5 PAC
|152839.11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lee's Summit Democrats
|10999.7
|2655
|11732
|353.07
|1771.52
|0
|0
|Grade A For Change
|1565.42
|450
|3670
|76.64
|4435.71
|0
|223.89
|ABC Political Action Committee
|14984.3
|1400
|10800
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Leadership Fund
|36814.27
|10820
|10820
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians Against Unfair Taxes
|2030.29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians for Quality Education
|6288.2
|5000
|5000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians for Better Health Care
|5009.55
|5000
|5000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians for Life
|5349.87
|5000
|5000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saint Charles County Regional Leadership Fund
|8157.36
|5000
|5000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians Against Illegal Immigration
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saint Charles Organization of Republicans
|15433.84
|1750
|1750
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Good Government Committee
|2305.89
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|JCFRW Donation Account
|1374.17
|317
|2454
|588
|1079.83
|0
|0
|Ameren Missouri Political Action Committee
|22569.21
|4805.76
|4805.76
|0
|0
|0
|0
|HNTB Missouri PAC - Federal Committee
|2800
|5000
|5000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|IAFF Local 781 Legislative PAC
|51665.54
|0
|50145
|0
|17259.46
|0
|0
|South St Louis County Labor Political Organization
|929
|0
|12166
|746.91
|10393.1
|0
|0
|IBEW Local Union 1439 Political Action Committee
|51691.03
|2096.34
|59897.26
|0
|5570.15
|0
|0
|National Federation of Independent Business Missouri Political Action Committee
|15261.77
|624.99
|624.99
|0
|0
|0
|0
|HCA Missouri Good Government Fund
|23917.09
|0
|0
|33.34
|33.34
|0
|0
|SE Missouri Building Trades Council
|25689.67
|8700
|49140
|960
|9764.33
|0
|0
|Commerce Bancshares Inc PAC
|101752.69
|11388.37
|59389.64
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Health Care Association PAC
|863.61
|0.32
|0.32
|10.5
|10.5
|0
|0
|United Eastern Democrats
|6401.69
|365
|465
|290.44
|1240.74
|0
|0
|MO-DSV PAC
|24636.52
|0
|0
|10.5
|10.5
|0
|0
|RQC PAC
|26502.89
|0
|0
|10.5
|10.5
|0
|0
|Lincoln County Democrat Club
|14316.36
|179
|179
|2166
|2166
|0
|0
|15th Ward Democrats
|674.36
|72
|72
|9
|9
|0
|0
|MO Association of Trial Attorneys Political Action Committee (MATA-PAC)
|472.77
|500
|500
|228
|228
|0
|0
|MO State Troopers Assoc PAC
|1378.13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri's Future
|235.88
|0.06
|0.06
|228
|228
|0
|0
|Bayer US LLC Missouri PAC
|10570.06
|1575.87
|1575.87
|933.63
|933.63
|0
|0
|General Motors Company PAC Missouri - Federal Committee
|1565
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Safer Families for Missouri
|14329.62
|5049.13
|5049.13
|678
|678
|0
|0
|MO Republican Attorneys for Civil Justice PAC
|31970.68
|4627.38
|5127.38
|683.49
|1138.98
|0
|0
|1776 PAC
|193002.29
|1
|1
|12115.39
|12115.39
|0
|0
|Hadley Township Democratic Club
|2924.76
|216.05
|3160.26
|0
|35.5
|0
|0
|St. Charles County Leadership PAC
|16302.55
|1000
|1000
|426.99
|426.99
|0
|0
|Jobs with Justice Ballot Fund
|41041.81
|315
|315
|19.47
|19.47
|19.47
|19.47
|United for Principled Politics Political Action Committee
|129.98
|104
|104
|641.5
|641.5
|0
|0
|Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 178 PAC Fund
|10680.97
|2966.94
|41627.83
|2.88
|10661.24
|0
|0
|Missouri Cattlemens Association PAC
|55572.62
|575
|364515.71
|2285.49
|192518.04
|0
|17104.28
|International Brotherhood of Teamsters Missouri PAC - Federal Committee
|50
|50
|50
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri American Water Company Employees Political Action Committee
|203893.53
|48770
|615318.77
|0
|44096.42
|0
|0
|Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1287
|15986.54
|948.42
|948.42
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LeadingAge Missouri Political Action Committee
|13625.29
|451.57
|451.57
|0
|0
|0
|0
|We the People
|1695.11
|0
|120.72
|75
|869.3
|0
|0
|Eastern Missouri Conservative Club
|3331.28
|825
|825
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens for a Safe Columbia PAC
|3185.29
|0.19
|8258.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CWA-COPE Political Contributions Federal Committee
|9350
|2050
|374999
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Drive Fund
|64869.78
|0
|470000
|0
|825
|0
|0
|IBEW Local No. 412 COPE
|2354.29
|333
|333
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MOWAR PAC
|7621.94
|300
|2800
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St Louis County Police Association PAC
|14195.82
|14700
|14700
|527.5
|527.5
|0
|0
|Spire Political Action Committee
|36790.83
|14154
|164766.86
|0
|2348.87
|0
|0
|Surgery by Surgeons PAC
|14044.37
|4000
|121125
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MASCA PAC
|10160.37
|4600
|57050
|0
|15
|0
|0
|Conservative Leadership for Southeast Missouri
|46292.18
|9000
|106750
|8.01
|60407.82
|0
|0
|St. Charles Realtors PAC
|40399.14
|1.79
|1221.83
|0
|4238.91
|0
|2435.17
|Ameren Corporation Federal Political Action Committee (Ameren FEDPAC)
|33914.31
|43178.58
|43178.58
|8188.36
|8188.36
|0
|0
|Laborers Local Union 662 Voluntary Political Fund
|12903.05
|726
|13647
|0
|250
|0
|0
|Teamsters Joint Council No 13 Drive Political Fund
|1726.89
|500
|18000
|1187
|5309.5
|0
|0
|Missouri Asphalt Pavement Association Political Action Committee
|35601.87
|10100
|60625
|141.27
|3430.69
|0
|0
|MO Dermatological Society Association Inc PAC
|5291.28
|1650
|29650
|0
|13965
|0
|0
|MO Orthopaedic PAC
|34869.14
|4559.04
|41840.04
|89.41
|12451.06
|0
|0
|Blue Line PAC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BOLD PAC
|123036.87
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nucor Missouri PAC
|38869.22
|3248
|3248
|0
|0
|0
|0
|KC Neighbors for Progress
|37593.76
|2000
|2000
|468
|468
|0
|0
|IBEW Local 1464 COPE
|10545.77
|2431.5
|2431.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Association of MO Electric Cooperatives (AMEC PAC)
|216609.94
|53103.02
|53103.02
|1210
|1210
|0
|0
|Supporters of Community Fire
|2943.28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 618 Drive Fund
|51.75
|1700
|37700
|55.56
|916.29
|0
|0
|Committee for Legislative Progress
|2588
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|National Democratic Redistricting Missouri PAC - Federal Committee
|172.69
|200
|200
|60
|60
|0
|0
|Kansas City Southern Employees PAC (Federal Committee)
|3061.93
|0.15
|24926.31
|0
|29.94
|0
|0
|Missourians for Sporting Pursuits
|653.66
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City Regional Association Of Realtors Missouri RPAC
|92733.64
|0
|3223.07
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bank Of America Missouri Political Action Committee
|2676.35
|156
|156
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Working Americans Leadership PAC
|923
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coalition For Building A Better Tomorrow
|44945.92
|2500
|2500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liberty PAC
|1050
|0
|0
|29.2
|29.2
|29.2
|29.2
|Neosho Good Government Committee
|1476.46
|445
|445
|114.54
|114.54
|0
|0
|MO State Council of Fire Fighters PAC
|112358.11
|36389.29
|118607.2
|3796
|6095.57
|0
|0
|Credit Union Political Action Committee of Missouri
|169241.87
|8486.3
|142364.35
|135.3
|5524.4
|0
|0
|SEIU HCII Missouri PAC
|38926.74
|0
|100250
|421.19
|3623.49
|0
|0
|True Patriot PAC
|9394.83
|0
|0
|1609.3
|1609.3
|0
|0
|The Wonderdog PAC
|6913.59
|0
|0
|829.9
|829.9
|0
|0
|MOVE Ballot Fund
|11335.86
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwest Missouri Leadership PAC
|29688.78
|1000
|1000
|1950
|1950
|0
|0
|ProgressWomen
|21403.64
|920
|72565.94
|850.72
|41853.61
|0
|0
|Freedom of Road Riders, Inc-PAC
|68656.84
|11425.5
|50636.07
|250
|10620.29
|0
|0
|Jefferson Township Democratic Club
|3595.92
|1145
|1145
|85.78
|85.78
|0
|0
|Jefferson City Firefighters L671 PAC Fund
|2211.17
|871.17
|7336.17
|0
|125
|0
|0
|KCFOP PAC
|238163.08
|49462.5
|49462.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nexus PAC
|23986.98
|19500
|19500
|2030
|2030
|0
|0
|AGC of MO PAC
|293842.83
|76579.68
|76579.68
|3257.1
|3257.1
|0
|0
|JeffCo Patriots
|3691.54
|200
|20981.46
|0
|15299.92
|0
|0
|Freeman Physicians Group Political Action Committee
|53393.31
|1750
|1750
|300
|300
|0
|0
|Carpenters Local #978 Political Action Committee
|645
|1500
|1500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southwest Missouri Leadership PAC
|6146.63
|1000
|1000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MSCEW PAC Federal Cmte
|193.36
|3600
|22600
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NEMO Leadership PAC
|66414.59
|200
|200
|829.9
|829.9
|0
|0
|BNSF Railway Company RAILPAC Missouri - Federal Committee
|48013
|37500
|37500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scott County Democrat Womens Club
|2643.6
|725
|1450
|250
|500
|0
|0
|Enterprise Holdings, Inc. PAC
|988595.18
|2532.96
|580086.76
|0
|95718
|0
|0
|Missouri Senate Campaign Committee
|482093.21
|75500
|75500
|16614.49
|16614.49
|-53989.72
|2500
|MO Renewable Fuels Association Political Action Committee
|27153.77
|10000
|10000
|0
|0
|0
|5350
|Missouri Corn Growers Association State Political Action Committee
|104627.69
|16170
|16170
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Farm Bureau Federation State PAC
|93236.72
|2730.62
|2730.62
|975
|975
|0
|0
|Access MO
|24513.92
|849.73
|849.73
|1100.08
|1100.08
|0
|0
|MO State Teachers Assoc Legislative Impact Co
|106004.44
|18281.49
|18281.49
|625
|625
|0
|0
|Tri-County PAC
|9411
|1000
|4750
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Franklin County Leadership PAC
|32554.19
|8900
|160009
|1500
|11500
|0
|0
|Boone County Muleskinners
|7662.64
|863.6
|4200.81
|229.38
|1149.41
|0
|0
|Laborers Local 660-PAC
|81086.72
|0
|18073
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson County Leadership PAC
|49317.7
|0
|61350
|5310
|9410
|0
|0
|Reform St Louis County Now
|153770
|156850
|156850
|2865
|2865
|-5815
|0
|JW Leadership Fund
|86881.99
|2500
|97045.46
|1500
|42022.36
|0
|0
|Squadron PAC
|580
|0
|635.21
|15
|55.21
|0
|0
|Mighty Missouri PAC
|476075.84
|8000
|517963
|1500
|49753.15
|0
|0
|Keep the Promise MO PAC
|10815.83
|0
|0
|17109.16
|17109.16
|14093
|14093
|Civic Progress Action Committee
|24947.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Take Back Missouri
|16903.66
|1696
|28025.29
|57.36
|573.64
|0
|0
|Missouri Federation for Children PAC
|24967
|25000
|25000
|33
|33
|0
|0
|29th Senate District Leadership PAC
|6000
|0
|17000
|0
|1500
|0
|0
|Old McDonald PAC
|7350
|0
|10000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fauss Campaign Fund
|39.82
|0
|0
|10.5
|10.5
|0
|0
|Uniting Missouri PAC
|259135.55
|58680
|58680
|184100.93
|184100.93
|26465.15
|31465.91
|BB Freedom Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Real Republicans
|9188.4
|50
|22880.26
|0
|12791.86
|0
|1207.84
|St Louis Firefighters Local No 73 PAC
|51323.57
|1394
|1394
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens for a Prosperous Missouri
|2540
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freedom's Promise PAC
|16536.21
|3500
|861181.83
|2450
|921160
|0
|0
|American Dream PAC
|923150.25
|121096.9
|121096.9
|96557.21
|96557.21
|0
|0
|Parents Bill of Rights PAC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emerson's Missouri Responsible Government Fund
|100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cerner PAC MO – Federal Committee
|5356.99
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|HUB Employees PAC
|550.68
|0
|44300
|10.5
|21.75
|0
|0
|Missourians for a Responsible Budget
|264154.61
|5500
|544230
|10000
|212525.39
|0
|0
|Relax PAC
|165.85
|0
|63100
|28.5
|277.75
|0
|0
|theLOUpac
|8238.94
|15000
|247691.12
|1000
|52437.27
|0
|0
|Lake of the Ozarks Federation of Democratic Women
|2347.14
|615
|615
|60
|60
|0
|0
|Missouri Realtors PAC, Inc
|751242.74
|292895.24
|2042540.11
|6761.62
|281186.3
|0
|0
|Liberty Alliance
|1751.7
|2000
|2000
|62.5
|62.5
|0
|0
|St Louis City Labor Legislature Club
|5834.68
|0
|0
|60.76
|60.76
|0
|0
|Protect Missouri Workers PAC
|10016.03
|1600
|1600
|1047.98
|1047.98
|0
|0
|The 100 PAC
|60511.92
|53472
|53472
|39617.41
|39617.41
|0
|0
|Missouri's Energy Future PAC
|635.01
|1500
|1500
|1019.98
|1019.98
|0
|0
|Missouri Health Plan Association PAC
|10379.97
|25000
|25000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DougPac
|43308.82
|2256.52
|2256.52
|2864.94
|2864.94
|0
|0
|Mineral Area Labor Legislative Club
|2953.89
|0
|0
|1874.92
|1874.92
|0
|0
|Truth in Campaigns
|231217.98
|0
|44750
|2042.79
|2804.63
|0
|0
|Our Revolution: Mid-Missouri
|548.54
|138
|4704.84
|0
|1980.17
|0
|0
|BHA PAC
|1216.39
|0
|0
|1062.5
|2437.5
|0
|0
|Expand Missouri
|780.01
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens for Phelps County
|474.29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Univ of MO Flagship Council PAC
|76688.81
|4977.23
|4977.23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Good Government for Missouri
|11508.05
|0
|11906.25
|0
|488.88
|0
|0
|Don't Tread on MO PAC
|1863.85
|0
|0
|0
|4249.58
|0
|0
|JNB PAC
|552.81
|0
|0
|0
|562.5
|0
|0
|MO Land Title PAC
|1766.03
|0
|500
|179.83
|246.83
|0
|0
|Missouri Growth Association PAC
|541.55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MidMO Leadership Fund
|963.04
|0
|0
|0
|1187.5
|0
|0
|Missouri Gaming PAC
|17552.71
|0
|92463.32
|1625
|3842.21
|0
|0
|Stand Up Missouri
|54.24
|0
|28.62
|0
|19
|0
|0
|PG PAC
|591.16
|0
|15000
|0
|2375
|0
|0
|Sandy PAC
|6134.5
|0
|6650
|500
|515.5
|0
|0
|Missouri Energy Development Association Political Action Committee
|16496.67
|5000
|5000
|180
|180
|0
|0
|SWMO Forward PAC
|184.5
|0
|200
|0
|15.5
|0
|0
|SWMO Healthcare Committee
|17685.89
|0
|7760
|1187.5
|1187.5
|0
|0
|Health Education and Learning Political Action Committee, Inc (HEALPAC)
|2431
|0
|0
|0
|1100
|0
|0
|The PAC
|1144.16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WPG PAC
|11069.14
|8500
|75600
|1337.5
|2900.52
|0
|0
|Joplin Fraternal Order of Police Political Action Committee
|9003.04
|642
|17360.65
|2500
|8357.61
|0
|0
|Missouri Priorities PAC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|0
|0
|Fire Fighters Committee To Elect
|2355.44
|0
|1430.84
|0
|13583.2
|0
|469.39
|SOCO Red PAC
|12943.87
|80
|20880
|2466.12
|2586.13
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local Union No 688 Political Action Committee
|41209.79
|0
|0
|1784.81
|1784.81
|0
|0
|MLPAC
|5858.8
|5100
|17140
|3892.83
|17376.38
|3883.83
|3883.83
|Missourians for Effective Leadership PAC
|33670.46
|33000
|33000
|885
|885
|0
|0
|MILA PAC
|34225.48
|28850
|59770
|9
|1648.94
|0
|0
|Majority Forward
|165378.74
|11000
|163427.39
|1223.28
|6376.98
|0
|0
|MO Opportunity PAC
|25536.08
|0
|0
|105
|105
|0
|0
|Keep Missouri Great
|9767.77
|150
|150
|2032.23
|2032.23
|0
|0
|Chouteau PAC
|2349.2
|0.42
|131174.46
|6292.5
|49036.68
|0
|0
|St Charles County Democratic Club
|2168.26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23rd Ward Regular Democratic Organization
|683.63
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Professional Firefighters and Paramedics of Lemay P.A.C.
|6284.93
|0
|2.45
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Committee for Liberty
|919927.4
|745000
|879484.74
|24200.3
|49100.3
|0
|0
|House Republican Campaign Committee, Inc
|460394.88
|89000
|986645.86
|66386.78
|559692.8
|0
|0
|Serve Missouri PAC
|44896
|4000
|4000
|1000
|1000
|0
|0
|Columbia Professional Firefighters Political Action Committee
|8488.75
|0
|3571.45
|0
|3479.82
|0
|0
|Supporters of Health Research and Treatments
|143064.98
|0
|104000
|53.3
|1824.24
|0
|0
|Missourians for Research and Innovation
|71745.28
|0
|21000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|KC BizPAC The Political Action Committee of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce in Partnership with the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City
|153586.69
|35000
|150325
|0
|300
|0
|0
|MO State Council of Machinists PAC
|63216.11
|3814.49
|3814.49
|0
|3206.85
|0
|0
|Conservative Leadership of the Ozarks
|10305.08
|500
|500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Newell Blair Women's Democratic Club
|311.17
|0
|0
|30
|30
|0
|0
|Concord Democratic Club
|5601.66
|0
|8638.57
|0
|2068.24
|0
|0
|ASAPAC MO Federal Committee
|1942.05
|15000
|15000
|70
|70
|0
|0
|Citizens for Transparency, PAC
|735.9
|50
|8580
|2613.5
|7864.2
|0
|120.1
|Evergy Employee PowerPAC - Missouri
|5384.71
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lumen Missouri Federal Political Action Committee
|60
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Common Sense PAC
|87476
|87500
|87500
|24
|24
|0
|0
|MOSFA PAC Inc
|55164.42
|24895
|24895
|4615
|4615
|0
|0
|Wild Horse Township Republicans
|1402.83
|240
|240
|115.41
|115.41
|0
|0
|HBS MO State PAC
|12002.21
|500
|500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Page PAC
|508605.13
|163500
|525774.38
|6169.25
|40881.61
|1500
|3000
|Local 257 IBEW Voluntary Political Fund
|12014.86
|0
|34014
|0
|59
|0
|0
|Oregon County Republican Committee
|1635
|35
|70
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Six PAC
|22880
|3000
|38000
|0
|120
|0
|0
|Quality Schools Alliance PAC
|3087.24
|2000
|2000
|1229.9
|1229.9
|0
|0
|Grain Valley Democrats
|387
|0
|0
|9
|45
|0
|0
|Real Justice PAC-Federal Committee
|2128.66
|0
|0
|15
|6856.31
|0
|0
|Preserve WG PAC
|1847.5
|0
|9000
|3526
|7942.5
|-3314
|790
|Building Jeffco Together
|1000
|1000
|1000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|JOHNSON & JOHNSON PAC MISSOURI (affiliated with Johnson & Johnson Federal PAC)
|3406.85
|0
|0
|89.85
|89.85
|0
|0
|Friends of Erika Leonard
|5200.88
|529.29
|15079.65
|2639.65
|6531.46
|-3443.99
|360.6
|Missouri Senate Leadership PAC
|74997.92
|8500
|8500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Forward PAC
|56682.34
|21000
|194500
|76066.79
|162119.48
|0
|0
|St. Louis Young Democrats
|11180.75
|485
|4130
|52.17
|1432.99
|0
|0
|Bootheel Conservative Republicans
|28738.81
|15515.74
|15515.74
|13567.29
|13567.29
|2339.98
|2339.98
|Believe in Life and Liberty - BILL PAC
|185040.04
|23500
|185594.33
|51952.5
|157983.79
|0
|0
|Pro-Choice Missouri
|108.04
|170
|170
|0
|0
|0
|160
|House Democratic Campaign Committee
|24270.02
|21196.38
|256669.09
|90598.56
|394046.77
|0
|0
|Crossing Paths
|3001.97
|3813.42
|14963.26
|2495.45
|12397.45
|0
|0
|Truman Day Rally
|3566.83
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16th Ward Democratic Organization
|2100.15
|687.94
|3259.88
|433.34
|1740.13
|0
|0
|Missourians for a Better Tomorrow
|14885
|10000
|14900
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Show Me Growth PAC
|356612.56
|500
|426817
|0
|41625.32
|0
|0