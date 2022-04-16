Quarter 1 2022 Report: Statewides

Here are the first-quarter filing reports for statewide offices in 2022. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each candidate. Data provided by the MEC.
|Candidate First Name
|Candidate Last Name
|Office Sought
|Money on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Receipts This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Indebtedness This Period
|Total Indebtedness This Cycle
|Jason
|Chipman
|Lieutenant Governor
|2338.72
|1000
|1000
|412.49
|412.49
|0
|0
|Jamie
|Kidd
|Secretary of State
|521.47
|0
|2100
|1302.68
|1478.53
|0
|0
|Nicole
|Galloway
|State Auditor
|129273.17
|6752
|356355.28
|8106.89
|228626.92
|0
|0
|Alan
|Green
|State Auditor
|7690.35
|925
|925
|3279.93
|4279.93
|0
|0
|Andrew
|McDaniel
|Statewide Office
|850
|0
|500
|1215
|4396.91
|0
|0
|Nathan
|Beard
|Statewide Office
|21301.71
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dan
|Hegeman
|Statewide Office
|84607.54
|0
|113422.21
|1829.36
|53317.86
|0
|0
|Ben
|Harris
|Statewide Office
|13839.38
|0
|3150
|120
|4979.48
|0
|0
|Mike
|Parson
|Statewide Office
|186322.78
|1814.2
|6235480.66
|5671.18
|5759130.12
|-2707.33
|371.16
|Andrew
|Koenig
|Statewide Office
|41760.48
|3815.1
|74525.6
|3517.02
|43888.8
|0
|0
|Victor
|Callahan
|Statewide Office
|484288.02
|0
|7732.32
|370
|17953.7
|0
|0
|Cora
|Walker
|Statewide Office
|15312.6
|0
|440
|0
|6249.4
|0
|0
|Wanda
|Brown
|Statewide Office
|1929.08
|0
|0
|1000
|2565
|0
|0
|Yinka
|Faleti
|Statewide Office
|21668.66
|0
|55470.7
|1545.99
|30665.05
|0
|0
|Richard
|Lee
|Statewide Office
|41985
|53249.28
|53249.28
|8015
|8015
|0
|0
|Jay
|Houghton
|Statewide Office
|0
|0
|39340
|0
|49952
|0
|0
|Pat
|Conway
|Statewide Office
|5487.71
|0
|28936.94
|0
|1100
|0
|0
|Tommie
|Pierson
|Statewide Office
|23631.7
|0
|25552.93
|60.27
|1921.23
|0
|0
|Jill
|Schupp
|Statewide Office
|89342.06
|0
|19189.71
|6500
|50280.23
|0
|0
|Eric
|Greitens
|Statewide Office
|173180.35
|0
|6270427.37
|5355.5
|6588296.98
|0
|0
|Susan
|Montee
|Statewide Office
|1938.33
|0.22
|13.35
|18
|361.5
|0
|500000
|Mike
|Kehoe
|Statewide Office
|467434.1
|58540
|585530.42
|47531.43
|328980.45
|-25309.05
|1816.32
|Caleb
|Rowden
|Statewide Office
|57724.42
|11500
|97825.11
|16721.41
|45224.56
|0
|0
|Denny
|Hoskins
|Statewide Office
|107456.42
|0
|50495.64
|10501.64
|76145.56
|0
|0
|Caleb
|Jones
|Statewide Office
|85395.79
|0
|0
|15
|70
|0
|0
|Robert
|Richardson
|Statewide Office
|48665.24
|51.4
|338.78
|0
|1535
|0
|0
|John
|Rizzo
|Statewide Office
|313921.98
|1075
|76180.92
|6729.36
|42564.93
|0
|0
|Rob
|Vescovo
|Statewide Office
|145822.7
|11400
|55650
|13614.58
|84741.71
|0
|0
|John
|Ashcroft
|Statewide Office
|537036.21
|36995
|221862.14
|14899.2
|112373.18
|0
|900
|Chris
|Koster
|Statewide Office
|53094.61
|0
|28961217.92
|12414
|25076942.72
|0
|0
|Jeanie
|Riddle
|Statewide Office
|47178.75
|500
|20639.58
|783.86
|32089.04
|0
|0
|Maria
|Chappelle-Nadal
|Statewide Office
|7852.32
|0
|1853.29
|0
|22034.1
|0
|0
|William
|Eigel
|Statewide Office
|110376.12
|4500
|94283.72
|12974.89
|46833.15
|0
|0
|Lauren
|Arthur
|Statewide Office
|299621.93
|3065
|33935
|11583.26
|28436.26
|0
|11200.26