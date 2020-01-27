Romine appointed to State Tax Commission

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Sen. Gary Romine has been appointed to the State Tax Commission, Gov. Mike Parson’s office announced Monday.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to continue to serve the state through the State Tax Commission,” Romine told The Missouri Times.

A Republican, Romine has served in the upper chamber of the General Assembly since 2012. This was his final year in the state Senate, where he represents SD 3, due to term limits.

In the Senate, Romine has chaired the Senate Committee on Education and served as the vice-chairman of the Joint Committee on Education. It’s that very topic — education — that Romine points to as where he will leave his mark on the General Assembly. Even this year, Romine has championed legislation that would change how charter schools operate.

“I’m most proud of the time I’ve spent working on education issues … and with the governor on workforce development,” he said. “Those have been some proud moments of our time here.”

Romine is the former president and CEO of Show-Me-Rent-To-Own, a business he started and grew to become a statewide operation. He is also a former high school teacher.

Additionally, he has served as chairman of the board for MRV Banks and is a former president of the Mineral Area College Board of Trustees.

Earlier this month, Parson appointed Democratic state Sens. Kiki Curls and Jason Holsman to the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission and Public Service Commission, respectively.