Ron Richard bust to be unveiled Monday

The only Missourian to hold the offices of both Speaker of the House and President Pro Ten of the Senate, Ron Richard will have his bust unveiled in the capitol November 25th at 1:00 pm.

Richard, who sadly passed away in June of last year, certainly fits the bill of being a giant in Missouri history and will be right at home with many of the state’s great political, social, and cultural giants of history.

Figures such as Harry S. Truman, former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft, Walt Disney, Commander Omar Bradley, George Washington Carver, Lamar Hunt, Ginger Rogers, and others have helped to line the Missouri State Capitol’s historic Hall of Famous Missourians.

A bowling alley owner in Joplin, Richard eventually became the mayor and served in that position from 1994-1998. He would then join the ranks of fellow Missouri Republicans in the House in 2002. His time in the House would see him gain chairmanship over the Economic Development Committee and later in 2007, after a contested race for the Republican nominee for Speaker, Richard came out victorious against Rep. Allen Icet.

Richard would come to make history as the first speaker in 100 years to join the Senate. He was then elected to be the majority floor leader when he defeated then-Senator Mike Parson in 2012.

This of course wasn’t the end of Richard’s political history, as he later became the first person in Missouri history to serve as the top leader in both chambers of the state legislature after he was elected as President Pro Tem of the Senate. He was also the fifth person in United States history to achieve this political accomplishment as well.

Richard did not only become a history maker in Missouri politics but he also was a true statesman. His legislative skills paired with his ability to lead Republicans in both the House and Senate allowed him to ensure that Missouri’s state government served its people when they needed it most. His leadership prowess helped most during his time as Speaker during the economic meltdown in 2008 and as Senate President Pro Tem during the Greitens crisis.

Richard’s time in Missouri politics was not only historic but productive as well. His time in the House saw him working to help Missouri create new jobs and keep existing jobs as he played a key role in saving the Ford manufacturing plant in Clay County.

His time in the Senate was equally productive as he acted as the voice for his fellow Joplin residents after the tornado in 2011. Once he gained his position as President Pro Tem of the Missouri Senate, he offered the state his steady-handed leadership during the Greitens scandals.

Former Speaker of the House and friend of Richard, Steve Tilley appeared on the Midweek Update with Scott Faughn and briefly spoke about his past relationship with Richard.

“When we started it was as teammates but we spent most of our political careers as adversaries. Thankfully we were able to bury the hatchet and ended as friends,” said Tilley. “I told Speaker Plocher ‘Look, if you are willing to do this, I’ll raise the money to make sure it gets paid for.’ Special thanks to Mike Ketchmark and to Brad Lager. They are not only good friends but great people who respected Ron Richard.” Tilley later added that he “is excited just to be a little part of this. I want this to be about Patty and his kids and grandkids and to be able to see a bust of their husband, father, and grandfather.”

Richard’s reputation was well-known in Missouri politics to both longtime experienced legislators and incoming freshman.“In the brief time I got to know Ron, I could see why he was a force in Missouri politics.” Said incoming speaker elect Jon Patterson. “He was tough, fair, and earned the respect of his colleagues in both the House and Senate.”

“Although I never had the opportunity to serve with Ron, I know he was a larger-than-life personality. He was a truly historic figure in Missouri politics, as the only Missourian to serve as both Speaker of the House and Senate President Pro Tem.” Stated Senator Tony Luetkemeyer.

Incoming Senate President Pro Tem Cindy O’Laughlin stated, “I wasn’t in the legislature when Ron was. But my impression of him was he was very effective because of his straightforward and honest dealings. Which I am working to replicate.”

The Joplin bowling alley owner who eventually would come to lead both chambers of Missouri’s legislative body will soon be cemented as a Missouri political legend.