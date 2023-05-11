Watch as Scott Faughn gives his fourth Midweek Update this week. Today Scott is joined by Sen. Lincoln Hough. Scott and Hough talk about the last week of session, the I-70 expansion and the budget.
TWMP Midweek Update – May 11, 2023
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Senate Hour by Hour Wednesday, May 10th
- TWMP Midweek Update – May 10, 2023
- Press Release: Former Republican Speaker Pro Tem Carl Bearden: “Senate Republicans should filibuster conference committee report on HJR 43”Press Release: Former Republican Speaker Pro Tem Carl Bearden: “Senate Republicans should filibuster conference committee report on HJR 43”
- Senate Hour by Hour Tuesday, May 9th
- Rep. Burger announces run for House Leadership
More from This Week in Missouri PoliticsMore posts in This Week in Missouri Politics »