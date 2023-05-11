 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – May 11, 2023

By The Missouri Times on May 11, 2023

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his fourth Midweek Update this week. Today Scott is joined by Sen. Lincoln Hough. Scott and Hough talk about the last week of session, the I-70 expansion and the budget.

