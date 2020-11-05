Southeastern Missouri achieves new adoption record for region

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that Southeastern Missouri has achieved a new record for adoptions. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, Missourians in the Southeast region of the state overcame these obstacles to ensure 418 children and youth have a forever family to call their own – an increase of 57 additional adoptions from last year’s numbers.

The region as a whole and seven individual counties – Dunklin, Howell, Iron, New Madrid, Oregon, Phelps, and St. Francis –all set a five-year high for adoptions.

“We are very proud of the dedication of the Department of Social Services, foster care case management partners, the courts, and adoptive parents who worked exceptionally hard this past year to ensure 1,740 Missouri children across the state now have a loving and supportive adoptive family,” Governor and First Lady Parson said in a joint statement. “They remained focused on the needs of these children, regardless of what was going on around them. Missourians can do amazing things when we come together for a common cause.”

“We would also like to give special recognition to the 418 adoptions in Southeast Missouri. During one of the most challenging times for our state, our partners pulled out all the stops, and that achievement is nothing short of incredible,” Governor and First Lady Parson continued.

November is National Adoption Month, and there are currently 1,579 deserving children and youth in Missouri foster care searching for a forever family. The Missouri Adoption Heart Gallery features profiles of some of these children.

To become an adoptive parent you must:

Be at least 21 years of age

Complete a child abuse/neglect check and criminal record check including fingerprints

Be in good health, both physically and mentally

Have a stable income

Be willing to participate in and complete a free training and assessment process

Be part of a professional team willing to voice perspectives and concerns

Be willing to partner with the child’s family

To view the special adoption story of one of Missouri’s families, click here. A breakdown of adoptions finalized by fiscal year and county is available here.