The Battle of the State Representatives – Pike County Iron Chef’s

The Second Edition of the Pike Iron Chef competition pitted State Representative Chad Perkins (Pike) against State Representative Richard West (St. Charles). Looking to build off the success of the first edition, the second edition did not disappoint. “Just so you know, I don’t cook, ever; so, I am kind of at a disadvantage,” stated Representative Perkins. “Does Peanut Butter and Jelly count as cooking?”

The rules remained the same. Both State Representative Perkins and West received $30 dollars each to spend at the Farmer’s Market, except because of rain the Farmer’s Market was closed. Instead, the chefs were allowed to purchase food that would normally be sold at the Farmer’s Market at the Country Market. All food was required to be purchased for the event on that day and any other foods would result in disqualification.

“It is important to support our local Farmer’s Market but it is also important to support our local businesses…. weather made us do a slight change today.” said Louisiana Mayor Tim Carter.

Both chefs were allowed to view the offerings by the produce and meat department before they started shopping. They were allowed to bring their own spices, oils and a heating source for the competition. Due to the lack of experience of cooking, State Representative Perkins had two assistants coaching him on ideas, recipes, preparing and cooking however, everything had to be done by the actual chef.

Representative Perkins and Representative West, picked out the items that they hoped would bring them glory and rode off into the Sunset… Actually, they just used regular transportation to Sunset Park where the second battle of the, “Golden Spatula” would be waged. The judge for this event was Former State Representative Jim Hansen. He was responsible for observing the entire process. All rules must be followed and the final dish would be judged based on taste, presentation, and creativity. “I didn’t know you could cook, Chad”, expressed Hansen as he sampled Representative Perkins garlic grilled chicken tenders with parmesan toasted zucchini, and balsamic marinated tomatoes. “This is pretty good, and will make a good dinner,” Hansen continued.

Hansen then tasted Representative West’s Butter infused chicken thigh with garlic asparagus and onion/pepper fried potatoes with a garnish of crispy chicken skin and a bowl of cinnamon, sugar, buttered fried apples for dessert. “This dish is restaurant quality,” proclaimed Hansen. “I would pay for this at a restaurant.

“In the end, it was State Representative West who will be taking the Golden Spatula to St. Charles County. Although Perkins wasn’t successful this time in the Iron Chef, he did send a shot over the bow with the exclamation, “This was my first-time cooking, ever”. “I have found a skill that I didn’t even know that I had,” proclaimed Perkins. “I will be talking about this at the Capitol and will be working to bring back the Golden Spatula back to Pike County.”

“All in all, it was another afternoon of fun at the Pike County Iron Chef and Sunset Park. Future matchups will continue this late summer and we shall see if Louisiana can hold its own going forward,” stated Mayor Tim Carter. “There will be more to follow. We really hope you enjoy these events and we will have more in the future. We plan to be a destination for your entertainment and the positive progress for the city as a whole. We hope to see you down at the events!”