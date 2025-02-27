Third Annual Taste of the South

Missouri’s southern delegation has done it again. Last night was the 3rd annual Taste of the South, hosted by Senator Jason Bean and Senator Jamie Burger.

For the last three years, Jefferson City has hosted an evening of amazing food and southern hospitality brought right to the capitol. The first two years focused on the areas found in Senate District 25 and the Bootheel, and this year was special by growing the event to cover Cape Girardeau, Perryville, and more communities from Senate District 27.

The focus of the event is to highlight Southeast Missouri and what the region contributes to the state’s economy and well-being. Not only does the southeast of Missouri have some of the best food in the state, with interstate, rail, the Mississippi River and ports, and the richest farmland in Missouri, the bootheel area is vital to the future success of the Show Me State. Regional cooperation is key to promote rural Missouri.

Along with Senator Bean and Senator Burger were also joined by Representatives covering areas in their districts. They were joined by Representative Cameron Parker, Representative Hardy Billington, Representative John Voss, Representative Dale Wright, Representative Tony Harbison, Representative Bryant Wolfin, Representative David Dolan, Representative Donnie Brown, Representative Steve Jordan and Representative Keith Elliot, and Representative Barry Hovis.

The State Representatives made sure of some foods and their districts are known for – such as tossed rolls from Lambert’s Cafe in Sikeston, ribs from Hickory Log in Dexter and Dexter BBQ.

Every year, they also present a lifetime achievement award to someone who has been working in the bootheel. This year’s lifetime achievement award winner was Lloyd Smith from Sikeston, who helped turn the 8th congressional district red – growing the Republican party in southeast Missouri. In previous years the award winners were Mark Richardson from Butler County and Charlie Kruse from Stoddard County.

The event was well attended last night with a record turnout even after moving to a larger event space at the Capitol Plaza. Several statewide officials were in attendance with Governor and First Lady Kehoe both making an appearance. State Treasurer Vivek Malek and Lt. Governor David Wasinger also attended.