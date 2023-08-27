 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – August 27, 2023

By The Missouri Times on August 27, 2023

Scott Faughn is joined by U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt. On the panel Scott is joined by State Representative Bill Falkner and Former State Representative Pat Conway.

