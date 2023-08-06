Scott Faughn is joined by State Senator and candidate for governor Bill Eigel. On the panel Scott is joined by founder of the Riverfront Times Ray Hartman, State Representative Chantelle Nickson-Clark, State Representative David Casteel, and president of the Barklage Company Daivd Barklage.
This Week in Missouri Politics – August 6, 2023
More from CampaignsMore posts in Campaigns »
- TWMP Midweek Update – August 1, 2023
- TWMP Midweek Update – July 26, 2023
- This Week in Missouri Politics – July 23, 2023
- Press Release: Local business owner, State Rep. Chris Dinkins announces exploratory campaign for State SenatePress Release: Local business owner, State Rep. Chris Dinkins announces exploratory campaign for State Senate
- Press Release: Reports show American Dream PAC and Mike Kehoe Campaign raised $1 Million last quarterPress Release: Reports show American Dream PAC and Mike Kehoe Campaign raised $1 Million last quarter
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from This Week in Missouri PoliticsMore posts in This Week in Missouri Politics »