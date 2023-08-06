 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – August 6, 2023

By The Missouri Times on August 6, 2023

Scott Faughn is joined by State Senator and candidate for governor Bill Eigel. On the panel Scott is joined by founder of the Riverfront Times Ray Hartman, State Representative Chantelle Nickson-Clark, State Representative David Casteel, and president of the Barklage Company Daivd Barklage.

