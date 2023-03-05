Scott Faughn is joined by President of Missouri Farm Bureau Garrett Hawkins. On the panel Scott is joined by candidate for Jefferson City Mayor Scott Fitzwater.
This Week in Missouri Politics – March 5, 2023
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- TWMP Column: Three first rate appointments, and needed first rate appointments
- The Missouri Champion of Children Coalition launches ad campaign
- Press Release: Jeff Shawan Running For Ozark Border Electric Cooperative Board
- TWMP Midweek Update – March 1, 2023
- MoCannTrade to hold owner gathering; PAC fundraiser
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Press Release: Reggie St. John secures local firefighter endorsement in Excelsior Springs race
- Parson names Evan Rodriguez as new General Counsel
- TWMP Column: Three first rate appointments, and needed first rate appointments
- The Missouri Champion of Children Coalition launches ad campaign
- Press Release: Jeff Shawan Running For Ozark Border Electric Cooperative Board
More from This Week in Missouri PoliticsMore posts in This Week in Missouri Politics »