This Week in Missouri Politics – March 5, 2023

By The Missouri Times on March 5, 2023

Scott Faughn is joined by President of Missouri Farm Bureau Garrett Hawkins. On the panel Scott is joined by candidate for Jefferson City Mayor Scott Fitzwater.

