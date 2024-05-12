 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – May 12, 2024

By The Missouri Times on May 12, 2024

Scott Faughn is joined by Senate Majority Floor Leader Cindy O’Laughlin. On the panel Scott is joined by Rep. Alex Riley, Rep. Raychel Proudie, Rep. Cameron Parker and Rep. Phil Christofanelli.

More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »