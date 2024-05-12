Scott Faughn is joined by Senate Majority Floor Leader Cindy O’Laughlin. On the panel Scott is joined by Rep. Alex Riley, Rep. Raychel Proudie, Rep. Cameron Parker and Rep. Phil Christofanelli.
This Week in Missouri Politics – May 12, 2024
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Opinion: Americans Agree We Need to Protect American Farming from China’s Threat
- Missouri ranks first on Horrible Hundred, again.
- TWMP Column: ‘24 Statewide Races
- Opinion: In the Race for Innovation, Missouri Can’t Afford to Fall Behind
- Press Release: Bernadean McAfee announces candidacy for State Representative in Springfield
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »