TWMP Column: 24 State Senate Tipsheet

#1 SD21 R+26.44% Senator Hoskins is term-limited.

PRIMARY: LEAN GREGORY

This will be the biggest race in the state. You have a race with a rural Missourian vs. a suburban, a farmer vs. a pastor, and two men who couldn’t be more personally different.

Rep. Gregory starts off as the favorite as he has a more than 3 to 1 cash advantage, and a great pedigree for that district. Well, a great pedigree for that district until it starts having cul de sacs, then the district advantage switches to Rep. Richey.

The district breaks down with 37.8% of the vote in Clay County 51% in rural Missourah, and Ray County that has some of both at 12.3%.

While Rep. Gregory probably has the better back story, and will have the most money, Rep. Richey is a stellar politician, and will likely have some outside groups come in to get him enough money to run a full campaign and his base is going easier to door knock simply because they live on top of each other.

Bottom line: This one will be close to the end, the outside factor could be if Rep. Gregory could raise enough money to buy the race, and that is possible. Imagine being MU if he loses…The flagship council, should just lower the flag.

Rep. Kurtis Gregory

Total Raised this Cycle: $169,523

Cash on Hand: $ 238,762

The Wonderdog PAC

Cash on Hand: $161,077

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $399,839



\Rep. Doug Richey

Total Raised this Cycle: $102,713

Cash on Hand: $114,621

Cultivating Freedom PAC

Cash on Hand: $25,942

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $140,563

#2 SD23 R+6.08% Senator Eigel is term-limited.

PRIMARY: LEAN CHRISTOFANELLI GENERAL: LIKELY REPUBLICAN

Big race in eastern St. Charles County this summer to replace gubernatorial candidate Bill Eigel. With the huge cash on hand lead Christofanelli starts out as the clear favorite.

Christofanelli goes back to the early days of helping Eigel’s runs, hitting a lot of doors for his O.G. operation. In the House he has built a lengthy conservative resume being the juice to pass the largest education reform bill in state history. You have to believe that $450k grows quickly after session for someone one a short list of #moleg Republicans who could be elected Governor one day.

Rep. Schnelting has had the same conversion to being anti-tort reform that many House members have when they have trouble fundraising for Senate. He has a good group of volunteers, and having over $100,000 in the bank assures that he will be a legitimate contender in the race. He has already started the dark tactics in the race assuring it will be an expensive and nasty one this summer.

Rich Chrismer is a longtime St. Charles County elected official. His name ID alone means that he will grab at least 10% of the vote. He will have to catch some breaks to win, but in the end he may swing the race to one of the other two.

Bottom line: There is an amount of money a candidate can raise that makes them tough to beat. I suspect Phil is going to try and find out what that number is.

Rep. Phil Christofanelli

Total Raised this Cycle: $157,043

Cash on Hand: $255,468

Gladius PAC

Cash on Hand: $198,601

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $454,069

Rep. Adam Schnelting

Total Raised this Cycle: $96,962

Cash on Hand: $119,621

Protect our Kids PAC

Cash on Hand: $47,047

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $166,668

Former County Elections Official: Rich Chrismer

Total Raised this Cycle: $17,110

Cash on Hand: $11,964

#3 SD33 R+57.16% Senator Eslinger is seeking re-election.

PRIMARY: TOSS UP

Senator Eslinger leaving this summer to run DESE didn’t change some of the dynamics of this race as much as you might think. Rep. Brad Hudson has already announced he would be challenging her in the new district. When she stepped out of the race she insisted on Rep. Travis Smith to step in.

The new 33rd is about 45% Branson and Stone County which you think would be kind to Hudson. From around Forsyth to the east which makes up about 55% of the district would be logical Travis Smith country.

Hudson is a pastor and has been working religious circles throughout the district. He has done a good job fundraising, and you might expect him to broaden his views on non social issues as he runs for Senate like his strategic vote on 340b.

Rep. Smith has hit the ground hard on fundraising and will have a big quarter to report in June. He has an incredible amount of contacts in the West Plains through Gainesville area, and his new state rep. district includes the eastern part of Taney County.

Bottom line: Rep. Smith can play to his eastern side of the district advantages and try to buy some name ID in the Branson market, but he is going to have to raise the money to do it. This will be a race where in August you will be able to tell the direction of the Senate from how this race turns out.

Rep. Travis Smith

Total Raised this Cycle: $5,250

Cash on Hand: $237

Southern Missouri Conservatives PAC

Cash on Hand: $2,513

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $2,750

Rep. Brad Hudson

Total Raised this Cycle: $102,176

Cash on Hand: $106,117

Brad PAC

Cash on Hand: $3,900

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $110,017

#4 SD3 R+35.8% Senator Gannon is not seeking re-election.

PRIMARY: LEAN HENDERSON

This race breaks down as JeffCO vs. the saints of St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve. Rep. Courtway is from JeffCo that makes up 31.5% of the new district, while Mike Henderson is from north St. Francois, which along with Ste. Genevieve makes up 35.5% of the district with the other 31.9% of the district. That 31.9% of the district is probably where the race gets decided.

You initially would think that Rep. Henderson would have a more natural claim to the votes in Crawford and Washington Counties, and there could be an increased turnout from the CD3 race. However, you prolly need to poll that to make sure.

Rep. Courtway has some big walleted special interests that could come in for her and she may need it as there will be a lot of Farmington donors who are likely to step up for the hometown man.

Bottom line: Henderson starts off with an advantage because he would have a better run in Washington and Crawford Counties. However, with both candidates hovering around $100,000 right now this is a race several groups could influence.

Rep. Mike Henderson

Total Raised this Cycle: $344,801

Cash on Hand: $92,632

Leadbelt PAC

Cash on Hand: $17,288

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $109,920

Rep. Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway

Total Raised this Cycle: $48,309

Cash on Hand: $57,715

Missouri Matters PAC

Cash on Hand: $34,642

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $92,357

#5 SD15 R+7.72% Senator Koenig is term limited.

PRIMARY: LEAN GREGORY GENERAL: LEAN REPUBLICAN

The West County St. Louis race to replace Senator Koenig is at a simmer waiting for the summer. All three are out knocking doors and all three can give you a pitch as to why they should win. With Bowling he can claim a base in Wildwood, but local government can earn you some enemies too. He has some business connections that he has worked to put together over $100,000 so far. However, that $100,000 includes a loan to himself, and history has shown those loans rarely get spent.

County Councilman Harder starts off with some solid name ID in the state’s most expensive media market and probably does have the highest floor in the race. His fundraising has never had to be that aggressive on the county council, and it hasn’t picked up thus far.

Former Rep. Gregory is a top tier political talent that has put together over $150k thus far and is out on the doors. You would think he would be behind in name ID to the two local electeds, but that is not the case thus far.

The winner will have a legitimate race on their hands with former Drury executive Joe Pereles. He is perhaps the best recruit of either party this cycle. If abortion is on the November ballot Pereles will make this race a toss up.

Bottom line: Gregory could run away with this early, but needs more money to make that happen. If he doesn’t the question will be which one of his opponents can afford to attack him? Until there is an answer he is the front runner.

Former Rep. David Gregory

Total Raised this Cycle: $226,672

Cash on Hand: $130,364

Show Me Growth PAC

Cash on Hand: $29,251

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $159,615



St. Louis County Councilman Mark Harder

Total Raised this Cycle: $69,339

Cash on Hand: $55,226

St. Louis Conservative Leadership PAC

Cash on Hand: $N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $55,226



Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin

Total Raised this Cycle: $190,650

Cash on Hand: $121,647

Conservatives for Accountability

Cash on Hand: $N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $121,647

Joe Pereles

Total Raised this Cycle: $467,261

Cash on Hand: $396,388

Fearless PAC

Cash on Hand:$26,583

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $422,971

#6 SD27 R+48.44% Senator Rehder is running for Lt. Governor.

PRIMARY: LEAN BURGER

The new SD27 brings the district farther to the west, and incumbent Senator Holly Rehder is running for Lt. Governor. The race to replace her is Rep. Jamie Burger, Rep. Chris Dinkins, and political newcomer Jacob Turner. While the district swings west picking up Iron and Reynolds County it’s still around 85% Cape centered.

Rep. Burger was a late entrant to the race, but has hit the ground running. Lining up a good segment of the local Cape Girardeau Republicans behind him. He has been dominant on the fundraising front as well, by May 8th being near $270,000.

Rep. Dinkins has an issue being from the 15% of the district that is not Cape centered. She has amassed a good amount of money topping $215k However, $100k of that is a loan. She can fit the district well, and has the issue of Rep. Burger formerly being elected to the Scott County Commission as a Democrat. The question will be does she have enough money to get herself known and attack Burger?

Turner is a first responder and clearly a hustler on the fundraising front. He is a big Eigel guy and wants to sniff contention to try and pick up some trial attorney money. He will poll a sizable number of votes, but probably needs to catch a lot of breaks to win.

Bottom line: Burger is gonna hit $400,000 Dinkins is going to have to spend her current money to define herself then hit him. If she gets the money she might have a path. Until that money arrives it leans to Burger.

Rep. Jamie Burger

Cash on Hand: $135,409

Bootheel Values PAC

Cash on Hand: $86,614

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $222,023

Rep. Chris Dinkins

Cash on Hand: $184,095

Red Hawk PAC

Cash on Hand: $35,638

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $219733

Jacob Turner

Cash on Hand: $70,891

Faith and Family PAC

Cash on Hand: $39,167

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $110,058

#7 SD7 D+17.74% Senator Razer has taken an appointment.

PRIMARY: TOSS UP

There seemed to be a seamless transition being put in place for Pat Contreras, a great guy, and former State Treasurer candidate to replace Senator Razer after his PSC appointment. However, there was an uproar from women in Kansas City to not see a coronation, and Rep. Lewis is in the race.

Bottom line: Women have an advantage over men in Democratic primaries, maybe more than usual this year. Pat is going to have to raise a great deal of money and run a stellar campaign to offset that this summer.

Pat Contreras

Total Raised this Cycle: $

Cash on Hand: $n/a

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $

Patty Lewis

Total Raised this Cycle: $65,892

Cash on Hand: $47,598

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $47,598

#8 SD31 R+29.09% Senator Brattin is seeking re-election.

PRIMARY: LEAN BRATTIN

This is potentially the most interesting race of the summer, unless it isn’t. Senator Brattin did well for himself when the anti-landfill deal was worked out, and he is the incumbent. When he first ran for Senate he became a supporter of the trial bar, and they became a big supporter of his helping him win by a wide margin in ‘20.

Now he faces a twin problem in his new district. It’s still anchored by Cass County with 62% of the vote, but he will have to split that with incumbent State Rep. Mike Haffner. Then from Johnson County with 27% of the vote is Dan Houx with a big fundraising lead.

Haffner is an air force veteran with a strong following and it was actually his bill that passed on the landfill deal. He is a hard charger on the campaign trail with a great story to tell.

Rep. Houx’s family literally founded Warrensburg and he will do very well in Johnson County, and has the money to go in and spend heavily in Cass County.

Bottom line: Brattin took 52% in Cass County last cycle in an open seat primary. If Haffner takes the same amount of votes Bondon did in ‘20 then it’s a real race. If he can’t he could be a spoiler. However, Brattin is the incumbent and now with legislation to tout so it leans his way until the attacks start flying.

Senator Rick Brattin

Total Raised this Cycle: $340,083

Cash on Hand: $54,254

True Patriot PAC

Cash on Hand: $20,157

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $74,411

Rep. Mike Haffner

Total Raised this Cycle: $41,625

Cash on Hand: $112,215

CLCP PAC

Cash on Hand: $37,343

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $149,558

Rep. Dan Houx

Total Raised this Cycle: $455,941

Cash on Hand: $119,181

H-PAC

Cash on Hand: $221,590

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $340,771

#9 SD13 D+63.2% Senator Mosley is seeking re-election.

PRIMARY: LEAN MOSLEY

This primary will be interesting as it was late developing. Senator Mosley won a hard fought race four years ago, and this time will be even better funded. She has a long time St. Louis political machine behind her, and remember very few incumbents lose.

Rep. Nickson-Clark is a fresh face, who is a cancer survivor and has proven to be highly energetic. She is touting her ability to knock the district this summer.

Bottom line: Rep. Nickson-Clark has a shot, but will need money to do it, and it’s hard to see where that comes from. However, if it comes that changes things.

Senator Mosley

Total Raised this Cycle: $148,658

Cash on Hand: $79,573

PAC

Cash on Hand: $n/a

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $79,573

Rep. Chantelle Nickson-Clark

Total Raised this Cycle: $20,933

Cash on Hand: $96.45

Chantelle PAC

Cash on Hand: $n/a

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $96.45

#10 SD29 R+54.04% Senator Moon is seeking re-election.

PRIMARY: LIKELY MOON

Senator Moon is seeking re-election, but in a significantly new district including the new population center of the district in Christian County. He is being challenged by Ozark businesswoman Susan Haralson.

Moon will be very tough to beat. He has a history of receiving big contributions from trial attorneys, and has built a solid reputation as a conservative. He will have to get acquainted with some new constituents in Christian County, but he has been a proven vote getter since his first race mostly because he is a nice guy.

Haralson has a local base there in the Springfield suburbs, but the question will be if the power brokers who encouraged her to make the race show up with the money to fund the race.

Bottom line: It’s almost unheard of to beat an incumbent in a primary without getting to the incumbent’s extreme, and this is Mike Moon.

Senator Moon

Total Raised this Cycle: $324,963

Cash on Hand: $57,009

Life and Liberty MO PAC

Cash on Hand: $15,042

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $72,051

Susan Haralson

Total Raised this Cycle: $N/A

Cash on Hand: $N/A

Present Day Conservatives

Cash on Hand: $N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $N/A

#11 SD11 R+4.06% Senator Rizzo is term limited.

PRIMARY: LEAN McMULLEN GENERAL: TOSS-UP

Harry Truman’s hometown will host two top tier Senate races in ‘24. The first is a primary on the Republican side with freshman State Rep. Aaron McMullen making the jump to the Senate race and facing off against two candidates who have previously ran for state Senate in Joe Nicola and David Martin.

McMullen is a veteran who ran a full tough race to win his House seat in ‘22. Nicola is a pastor who ran a spirited race in SD8 in ‘22. He had a strong showing against an incumbent last cycle, but in the 8th, not the 11th. Nicola is a serious threat in this race.

David Martin is a conservative candidate who has ran before. I tend to think he picks the pocket of Nicola more than McMullen.

The winner will face off against Rep. Robbie Sauls. Look it’s obvious that he hasn’t had the best last month of session, but it’s also true that prior to that he has built a solid reputation that should guarantee he will be well funded, and if he knocks his doors this race will be a toss up.

Bottom line: McMullen will have to spend all this money in the primary, which with that cash advantage he should win that primary. After that, this will be the top Senate race in the fall, with which ballot the abortion IP lands on maybe making the difference.

Rep. Aaron McMullen

Total Raised this Cycle: $132,472

Cash on Hand: $66,931

Independence PAC

Cash on Hand: $85,101

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $152,032

Joe Nicola

Total Raised this Cycle: $59,334

Cash on Hand: $42,198

Truth and Light

Cash on Hand: $N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND:$42,198

David Martin

Total Raised this Cycle: $3,643

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $222

Rep. Robbie Sauls

Total Raised this Cycle: $384,944

Cash on Hand: $158,514

Independence Leadership PAC

Cash on Hand: $185,701

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $

#12 SD9 D+62.8% Senator Washington is seeking re-election.

PRIMARY: LEAN WASHINGTON GENERAL: SAFE DEMOCRAT

Senator Washington was looking to cruise to re-election then former Rep. and then Kansas City City Councilman Brandon Ellington stepped up to attempt a return to Jeff City.

You never go wrong by betting on an incumbent senator to return to the Senate, and Senator Washington starts the summer as the clear favorite, however, she will have to raise money, rely on Freedom Inc., and take him seriously because Brandon can get votes.

Bottom line: Incumbent Senators don’t often lose re-election.

Senator Barb Washington

Total Raised this Cycle: $76,968 (OCT)

Cash on Hand: $77,020 (OCT)

Eastside Forward PAC

Cash on Hand: $70,446

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $147,466

Former Rep. Brandon Ellington

Total Raised this Cycle: $N/A

Cash on Hand: $N/A

#13 SD17 D+7.74% Senator Arthur is term-limited.

LEAN DEMOCRAT

This race was originally going to be Maggie vs. Clay County Auditor Victor Hurlbert. However, he dropped out of the race last summer and pretty well endorsed her. Then it looked like Hurlbert was back in the race when proven vote getter Clay County Commissioner Jerry Nolte jumped into the race.

Neurrenbern has been doing everything possible to lock this down, and is still the favorite in a Democratic trending district, but Jerry Nolte knows how to get votes, and after the primary this race will vault to #2 on the list.

Bottom line: This went from an easy win for the Democrats, to a race that they should still win but they will have to keep an eye on until election day. Jerry Nolte ain’t one to sleep on.

Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern

Total Raised this Cycle: $264,679

Cash on Hand: $297,159

Northland Forward

Cash on Hand: $149,601

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $446,760

Clay County Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte

Total Raised this Cycle: $7,950

Cash on Hand: $20,930

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $20,930

#14 SD19 D+13.38% Senator Rowden is term-limited.

SAFE DEMOCRAT

It probably really didn’t matter who if anyone filed on the Republican line, once Webber cleared the Democratic primary field he was heading to the Senate, and he will be a tremendous senator.

Former Rep. Stephen Webber

Total Raised this Cycle: $504,419

Cash on Hand: $368,934

Homefront PAC

Cash on Hand: $395,337

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $764,271

#15 SD1 D+8.08% Senator Beck is seeking re-election.

LIKELY DEMOCRAT

Senator Beck has done an incredible job of solidifying the district behind him. Those gray haired white guys still seem to be able to get a few votes.

Senator Doug Beck

Total Raised this Cycle: $328,693

Cash on Hand: $398,198

DougPac

Cash on Hand: $476,488

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $874,686

#16 SD5 D+ 80.86% Senator Roberts is seeking re-election.

SAFE DEMOCRAT

If you want to see the difference between twitter and real life look at all the big tweeting that was done about the opponent Senator Roberts was gonna have…only to be unopposed in real life.

Senator Steven Roberts

Total Raised this Cycle: $105,952

Cash on Hand: $1,673

STL Democratic Coalition PAC

Cash on Hand: $35,297

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $36,970

#17 SD25 R+54.04% Senator Bean is seeking re-election.

SAFE REPUBLICAN

Senator Bean earns this cycle’s designation as the safest senator on the ballot.

Senator Jason Bean

Total Raised this Cycle: $327,035

Cash on Hand: $104,628

Conservative Leadership for Southeast Missouri

Cash on Hand: $

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $104,628