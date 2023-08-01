 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – August 1, 2023

By The Missouri Times on August 1, 2023

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his first Midweek Update of August 2023. Scott is joined by special guest Jack Cardetti. Scott and Cardetti talk about former governor Jay Nixon, upcoming elections and the future of some of Missouri’s politicians.

More from 2024 ElectionsMore posts in 2024 Elections »
More from CampaignsMore posts in Campaigns »
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from This Week in Missouri PoliticsMore posts in This Week in Missouri Politics »