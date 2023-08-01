Watch as Scott Faughn gives his first Midweek Update of August 2023. Scott is joined by special guest Jack Cardetti. Scott and Cardetti talk about former governor Jay Nixon, upcoming elections and the future of some of Missouri’s politicians.
TWMP Midweek Update – August 1, 2023
More from 2024 ElectionsMore posts in 2024 Elections »
- Press Release: Local business owner, State Rep. Chris Dinkins announces exploratory campaign for State SenatePress Release: Local business owner, State Rep. Chris Dinkins announces exploratory campaign for State Senate
- Press Release: Bolivar Mayor Christopher D. Warwick to run for state representative
- Press Release: State Senator Holly Rehder Launches Campaign for Missouri Lieutenant Governor
- Aune announces bid for Minority Floor Leader
- Press Release: Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish seeks reelection
More from CampaignsMore posts in Campaigns »
- TWMP Midweek Update – July 26, 2023
- This Week in Missouri Politics – July 23, 2023
- Press Release: Local business owner, State Rep. Chris Dinkins announces exploratory campaign for State SenatePress Release: Local business owner, State Rep. Chris Dinkins announces exploratory campaign for State Senate
- Press Release: Reports show American Dream PAC and Mike Kehoe Campaign raised $1 Million last quarterPress Release: Reports show American Dream PAC and Mike Kehoe Campaign raised $1 Million last quarter
- TWMP Midweek Update – July 11, 2023
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Opinion: Washington Must Not Worsen Healthcare Affordability For Rural Americans
- Opinion: Credit Card Proposal Inflicts Devastating Harm on Consumers, Main Street America
- This Week in Missouri Politics – July 30, 2023
- TWMP Midweek Update – July 26, 2023
- Press Release: Senator Schmitt Cosponsors Senator Rand Paul’s Free Speech Protection Act
More from This Week in Missouri PoliticsMore posts in This Week in Missouri Politics »