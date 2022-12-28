Listen in as Scott Faughn recaps this past week in Missouri politics during his last Midweek Update of the year. Scott talks about Governor Mike Parson’s track record and what the future legislative session may have in store for Missouri. Join the show as Scott looks back on this year in Missouri Politics.
TWMP: Midweek Update – December 28, 2022
