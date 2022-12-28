 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP: Midweek Update – December 28, 2022

By The Missouri Times on December 28, 2022

Listen in as Scott Faughn recaps this past week in Missouri politics during his last Midweek Update of the year. Scott talks about Governor Mike Parson’s track record and what the future legislative session may have in store for Missouri. Join the show as Scott looks back on this year in Missouri Politics.

More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »