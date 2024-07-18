Governor Parson Endorses Lt. Governor Kehoe for Governor

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced his endorsement of Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe for Missouri’s next governor.

The news comes after a series of other endorsements from organizations like the Missouri Farm Bureau and the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association. Mike Kehoe has also recently been endorsed by several public safety groups such as the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police, State Troopers Association, and the Missouri State Council of Firefighters.

“To keep Missouri moving forward, we need a conservative leader who can get things done as our next governor. That’s why I am proud to endorse Mike Kehoe. ” Governor Mike Parson said. “Mike will work with President Trump to secure our border, cut taxes, stop China from buying our farmland, and crack down on crime. Teresa and I couldn’t ask for two better people to be Missouri’s next Governor and First Lady than Mike and Claudia Kehoe.”

Parson also endorsed State Treasurer Vivek Malek and Attorney General Andrew Bailey. Both candidates are running for their respective positions. Malek and Bailey were appointed by Parson back in 2022.

Kehoe has been surging in polls lately, ARW Strategies shows him leading at 24%, with Senator Eigel and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft tied at 19%. Mike Kehoe has seen a recent boom in campaign funding, with his American Dream PAC raising $3,504,376 this quarter. A full list of the latest campaign contributions can be seen here.

“It’s an honor to have the support of Governor Parson,” Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe said. “Since becoming governor, he has been a steady leader for Missourians through droughts, tornadoes, civil unrest, a global pandemic, and an influx of illegal immigrants from the southern border. When I’m governor, we will build on the strong foundation that Governor Parson has created to make Missouri an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Kehoe currently serves Missouri as the 48th Lt. Governor. He also served in the Missouri Senate, representing the 6th District for seven years.

The Lt. Governor faces two opponents in the August primary, Senator Bill Eigel and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. Throughout the campaign, Kehoe and Ashcroft have been very close in polls, with Eigel trailing in third. Both Ashcroft and Eigel have remained far behind Kehoe in terms of donations and endorsements. Although Ashcroft still retains his very large name ID and Eigel has seen a massive climb in the latest polls, which has allowed him to close the distance on the other candidates.

All three candidates have ramped up their campaigns as the August 6 primary looms ahead. Each candidate has been crossing the state, making stops in various cities for events and speeches. All three have also released various campaign ads over the past few weeks.

As the race continues into the final three weeks, only time will tell the impact of Parson’s endorsement.