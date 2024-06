TWMP Midweek Update – June 11,2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott is joined by Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman. Scott and Coleman discuss upcoming elections, the potential abortion IP and voting laws.

Timestamps:

Illegal Immigration: 1:20

Voting Process: 3:40

Election Integrity: 5:25

Palestinian Protesters: 6:00

Kurtis Gregory: 8:40

Abortion: 10:30

IP Refrom 12:10

Secretary of State Race: 17:20

Ballot Language: 24:40

Illegal Voting: 27

Endorsement Recap: 29:50

IP Reform: 32:40

Fundraiser: 49:40