TWMP Midweek Update – June 26, 2024

By The Missouri Times on June 27, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Today Scott is joined by attorney Marc Ellinger. Scott and Ellinger discuss the legal aspect of politics and go through some statewide races.

Timestamps:

Trump verdict: 0:46

Abortion: 6:15

Past state elections: 13

Federal elections: 16

The Federalist Society: 18:30

The St. Louis Cardinals: 21

Mike Kehoe: 26:50

Jay Ashcroft: 28:40

Bill Eigel: 31:10

Stephanie Bell: 37:40

The Governors race predictions: 39

Lt. Governor’s race: 41:50

Treasurer race: 42

Secretary of State race: 43:45

Senate races: 44

