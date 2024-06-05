Watch as Scott Faughn gives his second Midweek Update of the day. Scott is joined by Speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives and candidate for Secretary of State Dean Plocher. Scott and Plocher discuss a recently filed lawsuit and Plocher’s race for Secretary of State.
TWMP Midweek Update – June 5, 2024
