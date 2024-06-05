 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – June 5, 2024

By The Missouri Times on June 5, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his second Midweek Update of the day. Scott is joined by Speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives and candidate for Secretary of State Dean Plocher. Scott and Plocher discuss a recently filed lawsuit and Plocher’s race for Secretary of State.

More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »