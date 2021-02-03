Vescovo asks Derges to resign following federal indictment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — After speaking with Rep. Tricia Derges and the caucus, House Speaker Rob Vescovo called on her to resign Wednesday afternoon. Derges was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this week for an alleged stem cell treatment scheme, among other things.

Vescovo had already removed Derges from her committee assignments earlier this week.

“The legal process will ultimately determine her guilt or innocence, but this is clearly a time for her to spend with her family as she focuses on her legal issues, and for the people of the 140th district to move forward with selecting a replacement who can effectively advocate for their interests,” Vescovo said.

Stacie Bilyeu, the embattled representative’s Springfield attorney, said Tuesday afternoon that she could not yet comment on whether Derges would resign from the statehouse. She was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

Derges, 63, was charged with 20 counts ranging from wire fraud to making false statements to federal agents. Derges is licensed as an assistant physician — not a physician — and operates Ozark Valley Medical clinics in Branson, Ozark, and Springfield. She was first elected to serve as a Republican state representative for HD 140 in 2020.

The indictment, unsealed Monday, alleged Derges wrote electronic prescriptions for oxycodone and Adderall and transmitted the drugs over the internet without having conducted in-person medical evaluations.

Derges also allegedly obtained amniotic fluid and falsely claimed it contained “mesenchymal stem cells” during a seminar and in personal consultations. The amniotic fluid did not, however, contain any stem cells. Derges allegedly administered the amniotic fluid to patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), kidney disease, and tissue damage, among other ailments.

The indictment said Derges charged patients more than $191,000 in all for the amniotic fluid.

Additionally, Derges faces two charges of making false statements to federal agents during the investigation in May 2020 regarding the use of the amniotic fluid and whether it included stem cells.

She pleaded not guilty and was released on bond Monday. In multiple Facebook posts, Derges maintained her innocence.