2026 Competitive Senate races; 2024 Competitive House races

2026 COMPETITIVE SENATE RACES

#30 SD7 R+1.62% Senator Hough will be term-limited.

GENERAL: TOSS-UP

When Senator Hough leaves the senate in 2026 he will leave as a big figure not only in the capitol but back home in Springfield as well. The race to replace him will be the top general election race in 2026.

The democrats have been consistently rallying in the city of Springfield and now hold three house seats. The leader of this resurgence has been House Minority Leader Crystal Quade. She likely runs for Governor in 2024, but it’s an uphill battle, and if she loses she would be available and have a thick list of donors to run for state senate in 2026.

The Republicans have a unique challenge. They will have to have someone who can speak to moderate Republicans who are becoming Springfield Democrats. Rep. Alex Riley is someone who can win votes, but his time in the house might make it a tougher road than someone who could plan a senate run from the start. Particularly a woman, such as Rep. Melanie Stinnett. She can raise money, has run in a competitive race, and fits the mold of someone who could hold this very competitive district.

Rep. Melanie Stinnet

Total Raised this Cycle: $604

Cash on Hand: $5,087

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $5,087

Rep. Crystal Quade

Total Raised this Cycle: $5,359

Cash on Hand: $68,565

CRYSTAL PAC

Cash on Hand: $33,596

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $102,161

#8 SD7 R+5.82% Senator Cierpiot will be term limited.

GENERAL: TOSS-UP

Senator Cierpiot will leave big shoes to fill when he leaves the state senate in 2026. There will be a hyper-competitive primary on the Republican side that is shaping up to be between Reps. Coleman and Stacey with the very talented Rep. Keri Ingle likely to be awaiting the winner in the general.

The biggest factors in this race will be the political trends of the district and if there is a primary and how brutal it is.

Areas such as Lee’s Summit have been trending more Democratic since Trump was elected in ‘16 and even slightly before then. While the district is a +5% Republican district it’s likely to be less so in three years. The biggest factor in that would be who is the president. If it’s the 6th year of a Biden administration that bodes well for the Republicans, if it’s the 6th year of a Trump administration the Republicans will struggle to hold this seat.

If the Democrats avoid a primary and the Republicans do then they start out in the lead. It looks likely the Democrats can avoid a primary but the Republicans won’t be able to. That will leave the winner broke with a lot of angry activists on the other side.

It’s too soon to handicap it, but any race in the suburbs is very susceptible to national trends.

Rep. Jeff Coleman

Total Raised this Cycle: $0.00

Cash on Hand: $15,292

N/A

Cash on Hand: N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $15,292

Rep. Dan Stacy

Total Raised this Cycle: $0.00

Cash on Hand: $4,589

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $4,589

Rep. Keri Ingle

Total Raised this Cycle: $677

Cash on Hand: $47,006

KERI PAC

Cash on Hand: N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $47,006

2024 COMPETITIVE HOUSE RACES

Republicans

#1 HD 105 R+ 4.34 Schwardron ‘22 vote percentage 49.39%

Total Raised this Cycle: $1,000

Cash on Hand: $1,247

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $1,247

#2 HD 17 Allen R+ 7.14 ‘22 vote percentage 50.2%

Total Raised this Cycle: $500

Cash on Hand: $1,479

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $1,479

#3 HD 69 Schnelting R+ 13.22 ‘22 vote percentage 50,73%

Total Raised this Cycle: $16,670

Cash on Hand: $58,027

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $58,027

#4 HD 101 Keathley R+ 2.44 ‘22 vote percentage 52.7%

Total Raised this Cycle: $160

Cash on Hand: $20,278

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $20,278

#5 HD 97 Casteel R+ 23.84 ‘22 vote percentage 54.46%

Total Raised this Cycle: $0.00

Cash on Hand: $15,916

Casteel PAC

Cash on Hand: $7,365

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $23,281

#6 HD 106 Wilson R+ 1.12 ‘22 vote percentage 54.55%

Total Raised this Cycle: $1,830

Cash on Hand: $80

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $80

Democrats

#1 HD 34 Stricker D+ 4.52 ‘22 vote percentage 50.14%

Total Raised this Cycle: $

Cash on Hand: $

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $

#2 HD 92 Burton D+ 7.00 ‘22 vote percentage 51.15%

Total Raised this Cycle: $4,270

Cash on Hand: $6,884

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $6,884

#3 HD 29 Crossley D+ 1.94 ‘22 vote percentage 52.07%

Total Raised this Cycle: $400

Cash on Hand: $1,379

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $1,379

#4 HD 12 Johnson D+ 7.30 ‘22 vote percentage 52.11%

Total Raised this Cycle: $2,813

Cash on Hand: $10,349

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $10,349

#5 HD 47 Plank ‘22 D+ 6.26 vote percentage 52.16%

Total Raised this Cycle: $4,359

Cash on Hand: $6,391

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $6,391

#6 HD 21 Sauls ‘22 vote percentage 52.21% (SENATE SD 11)

Total Raised this Cycle: $2,532

Cash on Hand: $33,969

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $33,969

#7 HD 14 Aune D+ 9.84 ‘22 vote percentage 53.19%

Total Raised this Cycle: $169

Cash on Hand: $33,318

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $33,318

#8 HD15 D+11.62% Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern is running for senate in 2024.

Neurrenbern ‘22 vote percentage: 53.35%

#9 HD93 Bridget Walsh Moore D+ 8.46 ‘22 vote percentage 54.63%

Total Raised this Cycle: $1,150

Cash on Hand: $31,876

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $31,876

#10 HD50 Rep. Douglas Mann D+ 20.72 ‘22 vote percentage 55.12%

Total Raised this Cycle: $2,360

Cash on Hand: $9,375

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $9,375