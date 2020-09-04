 Press "Enter" to skip to content

30 days after 2020 primary elections filing reports: PACs

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on September 4, 2020
  

Here are the 2020 filing reports for Political Action Committees 30 days after the primary elections. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC. 

Committee NameMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleIndebtedness This PeriodTotal Indebtedness This Cycle       
Florissant Township Open Democratic Club4337.86000000
Missouri Black Political Forum PAC28044.133.873.870000
Greater KC Bldg & Construction Trades-PEC6480.855781.645781.640000
Laborers Local No 1104 Voluntary PAC27590.920740000169.500
La Raza Political Club Inc226.45200020002697.252938.2500
Missouri Psychiatric Physicians Political Action Committee3817000000
Machinists District No. 9 PAC4989.5909898.4602542.3300
PT-PAC of Missouri1556.45714028965167.4638.17053085
Living Well PAC233.96034500787800
Conservative Citizens Coalition133.05000000
Missouri First379.06057550787800
Carpenters Help in the Political Process (CHIPP)936357.58157227.743475051.4949235.86669988.2900
Operating Engineers Local 101 Political Fund91200010323500000
Raytown Democratic Association4256.36016600938.2900
Progressive Democrats of Lemay504.398023391.3827512308.9900
9th Ward Democrats3327.9700164.93164.9300
Western Missouri Leadership Fund57844.9546700216725.99525154155.0400
20th Ward Democratic Organization393.31420984234.5584.7800
#NorthCountyExcellence18398.67115002510022.756701.3300
FirePAC4544.125015000000
Physician Led Anesthesia Care PAC700.9310500355000000
Pharmacist Political Action Committee of Missouri19536.961825165750000
Laborers Local 660-PAC100460.56255624773.450000
Pipefitters Assoc Local #533223720.5918854.99530534.47076220.6400
Believe in Life and Liberty - BILL PAC85089.7550004498048655418514.9700
Committee for Economic Liberty7823.280018896.4418944.4400
Teamsters 245 PAF21724.4716198.4947586.660433.800
MO Dental PAC137123.375114.4440600.3610005046.3100
Local 610 Political Action Committee Fund15278.0610836.5513146.050000
Associated Industries of Missouri Political Action Committee9034.451000.2826958.8702315.330175.15
Local 682 Teamsters PAC1566.4884716940000
St. Louis Progress2489.1647501575024143.9325560.1500
Shamrock PAC68131.67032310050018068.3300
MO Petroleum Marketers + Convenience Store Assoc PAC44117.111930.0915611.6221.951628.65-3750
Cerner PAC MO – Federal Committee24356.995000300000000
International Union of Operating Engineers Political & Educational Fund137580.71000000
Teamsters Local 618 Drive Fund1412.1410002800029.84605.900
Keep Government Accountable1656753.544165001451923.147506241.9500
True North PAC94171.78083252401.5944.500
Public Safety Concern11891.961395143056600
Missouri and Kansas Laborers' PAC969095.2341968.25574115.132352.852955.4600
KC Neighbors for Progress5382.7655003725080041603.2400
Iron Workers Local #396 Voluntary Fund72430.245561.7637536.230000
Catalyst PAC20423.5300020400003491.2500
Ozark Mountain Leadership PAC27.41100058718014296.59-10000
Cement Mason Local Union # 518-Political Action Committee4746.222995.012995.010000
BAC ADC of Eastern MO PAC Fund7216.43117532544962030.3500
AGC of MO PAC168310.4931738.48373332.38048707.610698.29
16th Ward Democratic Organization758.1311.611429.6188.931904.5200
Labor's Education and Political Club Independent Corporation19248.830284664642.2400
Southwest Missouri Leadership PAC25101.63000000
IUEC Local 3 PAC Fund2835.42018061.58333.441203.3300
American Democracy Alliance - Ridgely PAC269755.727.11500093.5947784700
Laborers Union Local #42 Voluntary Political Fund11251.94100005014236.02142.8200
MO Insurance Coalition PAC117686.982005.1747271.51201.925671.7900
MADA Dealers Interested In Government28587.974923.37106125.301970010000
MONA PAC2455.720131600924.6900
Heavy Constructors Association Local PAC74039.377921.97108607.3314.52370.1500
John H. Haake Branch 343 National Association of Letter Carriers Political Action Fund10202.78507.126091.91049.5600
Missouri Right to Life Political Action Committee828.971446.6511616.851642.4315603.6200
A Better Missouri Political Action Committee61667.7945500157191787800
Quality Building PAC17532.2915000175000000
Alliance for Business and Technical Education408.45000000
Lathrop Gage Consulting Political Action Committee66217.050145000033.6500
Keep Missouri Great366.91042760039834.0900
Missouri Association of Nurse Anesthetists Political Action Committee1055.310861.1339187.32108.45688.52082500
BNSF Railway Company RAILPAC Missouri - Federal Committee233531500556900000
Laborers Union Local #110 Voluntary Political Fund154522.361000001900000228400
Missouri Energy Development Association Political Action Committee55947.282600166000676.500
IAFF FIREPAC VIC Missouri485502000001000
Missouri AFL-CIO Committee on Political Education80589.720100033.720000
Central to Good Government PAC21580.6510000250000000
Tony PAC37397.151350018500230.5260.500
MAPAC67784.1553201567025.2143.1600
Missouri Alliance For Freedom - Grace River PAC263434.1801500001445.56006.900
Holly PAC1027.5501806504661.5242872.4500
Missouri Senate Conservatives Fund1849.71550003770002959.557159.7092630
North Missouri Leadership PAC1017.7312521404.8717838516.9500
Ozark Gateway Leadership PAC22036.55145002650013459263.4500
Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 Political Education Fund107721.85003.8840230.2920056735.400
Dent County Democratic Club919.841902725.73416.982244.4900
Conservative Leadership of the Ozarks1070.582203522035174741.32174741.3250005000
Charter Communications, Inc. Missouri PAC101519.698873.171690.9233.33264.4600
MSCEW PAC Federal Cmte17947.15033608.530901.93-778.930
Cigna Corporation Missouri PAC - Federal Committee196000605000000
Health Care Issues Committee of the Missouri Hospital Association95223.057.23944516.4102513600
HealthPAC190704.179011.25243567.1949.763441.9200
Lincoln PAC37422.1320001252501768.5831103.3500
Show Me Growth PAC43064.59074817345.2620261.4100
FEAPAC of Missouri4151.046709281830000
MO Drive Fund170194.784200004200000000
Hy-Vee Employees PAC Federal Committee - Missouri18561.561800041650038.4400
Ford Motor Company Civic Action Fund - MO16980.450305000149.7500
Local 148 International Union of Operating Engineers MO PAC7306.7788.926545.360000
UFCW Local 655 Elect Club7127.55025.638228.860000
Emerson's Missouri Responsible Government Fund100110011002905.282905.2800
Wright County Republican Central Committee664.09660066000000
Norwood Township Democratic Club238.91200020002657.725616.2400
One St Louis PAC23540700079104600
Democratic Action - Missouri0000000
CWA-COPE Political Contributions Federal Committee052500144455027000
Missourians for Effective Leadership PAC6869.97020411535294500
MO State Troopers Assoc PAC1978.13070000000
MO State Council of Machinists PAC22566.0225877.751719.940000
The Madison PAC14372.863.99185318.5602470.700
Shelter Insurance Missouri PAC6015.43185.4389809.4301001.1900
Lee's Summit Democrats2167.63937.58080.591.63414.0100
Truth in Campaigns101212.332500027500554.322471.3800
Normandy Township Regular Democratic Club2929.282360186252771.0423690.7700
MO Opportunity PAC2092138.6166500604399.515135140775.1800
Citizen Engaged PAC430.5684.869693.831007.59019.500
Limited Government PAC2219.62033050306.618230.3800
Women For Justice PAC961.216958.233339.7206703246000
Brattin Brigade PAC2610.370165000530258367.3300
CL PAC2921.74500012260030004579000
Franklin County Leadership PAC45045.191000630005002900000
Freedom's Promise PAC130877.737500527501500800000
Mighty Missouri PAC220286.612850018666350014992.3800
Table Rock Conservative PAC305.770134501520222672.9300
UFCW Active Ballot Club-Missouri Federal Committee94010008215016025000
Enterprise Holdings, Inc. PAC 317942.37114220.44978192.9535049.06531235.0300
MO Chamber PAC62473.4810004.1140015.120000
MO National Education Assoc-PAC567178.236965.87274320.46018180.7600
Taxpayers in Support of Public Education28971.0539500313400.67799359444500
Educators Support Public Education (ESPE)20174.89019176.50700
BHA PAC4904.7575003800202313.4200
Expand Missouri780.0175002370004312.500
Good Government for Missouri9798.583000232500290.500
Health Care Leadership Committee13149.4650003250059500
JNB PAC2502502500000
MidMO Leadership Fund2150.540200002187.500
Missouri Growth Association PAC2541.55075000000
Missouri Gaming PAC102500102500000
PG PAC2116.160145000112500
SWMO Healthcare Committee19313.390211200929.300
Missouri Justice & Public Safety PAC7907.930116000133.94108127.06-26554.5734.99
The PAC1144.16250030000000
WPG PAC1978.6645008600001487.500
IBEW Local Union 1439 Political Action Committee39607.84222718039.92015600
American Family Political Action Committee - MO19287.762392.516288.5030695.2600
Accountability PAC744.19045500634752.8100
Teamsters Local 6 Political Action Fund5070.614872.1519524.15358.53465.7500
MBA Pony Express Region PAC29723.593.928315.890879.7500
MBA Mark Twain Region PAC49900.092435.3817573.060879.7500
15th Ward Democrats908.1719.228.8598.191108.300
MBA Truman Region PAC25012.63.0412575.720879.7500
Nexus PAC9621.55142502597507869.931158.1500
Greater Kansas City Woman's Political Caucus Segregated Fund2313.332748.252998.250000
MO Cattlemens Association PAC54471.9814195294483.545691.87140171.87017104.28
MBA Gateway Region PAC25660.13.3215071.960879.7500
23rd Ward Regular Democratic Organization332.09650650633.75692.3800
MBA Ozark Region PAC51027.866.0817367.040879.7500
MBA River Heritage Region PAC73578.391151.1927094.510880.1100
12th Ward Regular Democratic Organization4085.278008010428.274361.6800
Credit Union Political Action Committee of Missouri187463.921165.4595874.0101039.1100
Kansas City Southern Employees PAC (Federal Committee)69.580.0914825.02029.9400
Missouri Farm Bureau Federation State PAC82057.875620.546159.451182.793217.5-801.3198.7
Missouri Senate Campaign Committee696204.126500027450035945116184.0300
No on 2 in August141.1351509.63463344.04058.900
Missouri Corn Growers Association State Political Action Committee83977.695320352150000
Make Liberty Win-Federal Committee5024.85500028000020274975.1500
POL PAC71283.7436750967505652565-310565
MO State Teachers Assoc Legislative Impact Co87767.76477.6122604.866251965.89625625
Six County PAC23407.501823650158892.5-532360
American Dream PAC111536.5410035600018489.33715899.86092.336092.33
Committee for Quality Healthcare15131.8620700207001005.61535.6175260
Don't Tread on MO PAC38028.810140502.576152473.8200
Grow Missouri4711.9201080002651383.4800
MoCannTrade PAC23803.51380031800277496.500
Ready By Five9245.94295178901770.698644.0600
Voters for Good Government9596.557505347506655.1394732.6307911.35
Coalition For Building A Better Tomorrow887831950740001000000
Ready by Five STL City 1001001000000
Southern Missouri Conservative Fund 682457501775012503.9600
Missouri United17966.71350028402.2707054.7900
Southwest Missouri Conservative Values PAC21218.965570022770055505206481.0400
Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Political Fund Account No. 12311.262996.9517451.230000
Republican Governors Association - Missouri 2020629305.5725000003650175.281448.311603.78909.35909.35
MO Leadership Committee3748.410.0516511.3400015000
Supporters of Health Research and Treatments198485.192560427415440.692467.8500
MissouriValues1746.1838637109.185363536300
Missourians for Research and Innovation53245.2805790006600
Better Schools for Missouri38826.7811846.1652701.75236.212014.7900
Majority Forward375498.2161619392665.79423.411509.7200
Spirit of Missouri53351.78598919118908137.2200
UAW Region 5 Midwest States Political Action Committee (PAC) (MO)34372.751620003240000000
Uniting Missouri PAC3844755.0322160004820475.62628866.246171064.38161949.03188419.59
MO-DSV PAC28033.9400101000
RQC PAC19719.3100101000
Missouri A/C and Mechanical Contractors10520.78490077769.2203398.4400
JCDC Truman PAC8655.32160529868.910454.4500
Missouri Farmers Care6532.280000020527.93
MO Soybean Association State PAC (MO SoyPAC)35950.161075581861.25090000
St. Louis Building Trades PAC19171.18071836.54031626.0300
HNTB Missouri PAC - Federal Committee15503000125000000
MOSFA PAC Inc52925.338784.262904.213165.3818755.3800
Sierra Club Missouri Political Committee24349.4210017.512422.52104.982568.032043.22043.2
Southland Progress79.412083.8316500.633145.7916355.4500
St Louis Labor Council AFL-CIO Project 20001596.1352028615.5511219.820389.4800
Old Drum Conservative PAC34714.625250900015472.0616142.0600
House Republican Campaign Committee, Inc1081956.85553278.021025680.02146233.1364298.1200
MO State Council of Fire Fighters PAC70931.414000.73144226.85099865.2700
Missourians for Sporting Pursuits2714.6633004102.151108.841291.5200
Real Justice PAC-Federal Committee3478.66002300.156831.31-1846.161325
NRA Political Victory Fund1987000190.08190.08190.08190.08
Builders Association PAC54212.71002392517.9154.4900
Page PAC17925.13360001250731.75415731239404.87684012180
MBA Capitol Region PAC63676.24179124903.890879.7500
Plumbers Local Union No. 8194734.47288.65161372.0702255.0503000
Missouri Realtors PAC, Inc208491.68100264.36447335.7520242.26137917.9600
MO Bankers Association State-PAC19449.990.98513.140879.7500
House Democratic Campaign Committee351966.1235085.52536880.93114144.3258008.1300
Democratic Governors Association - Missouri4183700001170007365011281700
BUILD St. Louis PAC, Inc.352563.41103009.18198700.8503261.0600
A Stronger Missouri511789.55000005500003820038210.500
Missouri Forward PAC526807.5286000221750205706141000
ColorOfChange PAC15787.5030000046431.67032219.17
Linn County Democrat Club794.09405592014703003.9500
North County Alive PAC3202.295000350001220031797.7100
29th Senate District Leadership PAC85000180000000
Heartland Action PAC955.730106121.7514174.6192450.7700
28th Ward Democrats Campaign Committee2481.664004525161.018187.0702101.09
MO Independent Bankers Assoc PAC105199.830407522.93090000
Missourians for a Responsible Budget148164.716750191200035535.300
