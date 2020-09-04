30 days after 2020 primary elections filing reports: PACs

Here are the 2020 filing reports for Political Action Committees 30 days after the primary elections. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC.
|Committee Name
|Money on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Receipts This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Indebtedness This Period
|Total Indebtedness This Cycle
|Florissant Township Open Democratic Club
|4337.86
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Black Political Forum PAC
|28044.13
|3.87
|3.87
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greater KC Bldg & Construction Trades-PEC
|6480.85
|5781.64
|5781.64
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laborers Local No 1104 Voluntary PAC
|27590.92
|0
|74000
|0
|169.5
|0
|0
|La Raza Political Club Inc
|226.45
|2000
|2000
|2697.25
|2938.25
|0
|0
|Missouri Psychiatric Physicians Political Action Committee
|3817
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Machinists District No. 9 PAC
|4989.59
|0
|9898.46
|0
|2542.33
|0
|0
|PT-PAC of Missouri
|1556.45
|7140
|28965
|167.4
|638.17
|0
|53085
|Living Well PAC
|233.96
|0
|34500
|78
|78
|0
|0
|Conservative Citizens Coalition
|133.05
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri First
|379.06
|0
|57550
|78
|78
|0
|0
|Carpenters Help in the Political Process (CHIPP)
|936357.58
|157227.74
|3475051.49
|49235.86
|669988.29
|0
|0
|Operating Engineers Local 101 Political Fund
|91200
|0
|1032350
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Raytown Democratic Association
|4256.36
|0
|1660
|0
|938.29
|0
|0
|Progressive Democrats of Lemay
|504.39
|80
|23391.38
|275
|12308.99
|0
|0
|9th Ward Democrats
|3327.97
|0
|0
|164.93
|164.93
|0
|0
|Western Missouri Leadership Fund
|57844.95
|46700
|216725.99
|525
|154155.04
|0
|0
|20th Ward Democratic Organization
|393.31
|420
|984
|234.5
|584.78
|0
|0
|#NorthCountyExcellence
|18398.67
|11500
|25100
|22.75
|6701.33
|0
|0
|FirePAC
|4544.1
|250
|1500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Physician Led Anesthesia Care PAC
|700.93
|10500
|35500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pharmacist Political Action Committee of Missouri
|19536.96
|1825
|16575
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laborers Local 660-PAC
|100460.56
|2556
|24773.45
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pipefitters Assoc Local #533
|223720.59
|18854.99
|530534.47
|0
|76220.64
|0
|0
|Believe in Life and Liberty - BILL PAC
|85089.75
|5000
|449804
|8655
|418514.97
|0
|0
|Committee for Economic Liberty
|7823.28
|0
|0
|18896.44
|18944.44
|0
|0
|Teamsters 245 PAF
|21724.47
|16198.49
|47586.66
|0
|433.8
|0
|0
|MO Dental PAC
|137123.37
|5114.44
|40600.36
|1000
|5046.31
|0
|0
|Local 610 Political Action Committee Fund
|15278.06
|10836.55
|13146.05
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Associated Industries of Missouri Political Action Committee
|9034.45
|1000.28
|26958.87
|0
|2315.33
|0
|175.15
|Local 682 Teamsters PAC
|1566.48
|847
|1694
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis Progress
|2489.16
|4750
|15750
|24143.93
|25560.15
|0
|0
|Shamrock PAC
|68131.67
|0
|323100
|500
|18068.33
|0
|0
|MO Petroleum Marketers + Convenience Store Assoc PAC
|44117.1
|11930.09
|15611.62
|21.95
|1628.65
|-375
|0
|Cerner PAC MO – Federal Committee
|24356.99
|5000
|30000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|International Union of Operating Engineers Political & Educational Fund
|137580.71
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 618 Drive Fund
|1412.14
|1000
|28000
|29.84
|605.9
|0
|0
|Keep Government Accountable
|1656753.54
|416500
|1451923.14
|750
|6241.95
|0
|0
|True North PAC
|94171.78
|0
|83252
|401.5
|944.5
|0
|0
|Public Safety Concern
|11891.96
|1395
|14305
|6
|6
|0
|0
|Missouri and Kansas Laborers' PAC
|969095.23
|41968.25
|574115.13
|2352.85
|2955.46
|0
|0
|KC Neighbors for Progress
|5382.76
|5500
|37250
|800
|41603.24
|0
|0
|Iron Workers Local #396 Voluntary Fund
|72430.24
|5561.76
|37536.23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Catalyst PAC
|20423.5
|3000
|204000
|0
|3491.25
|0
|0
|Ozark Mountain Leadership PAC
|27.41
|1000
|58718
|0
|14296.59
|-1000
|0
|Cement Mason Local Union # 518-Political Action Committee
|4746.22
|2995.01
|2995.01
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BAC ADC of Eastern MO PAC Fund
|7216.43
|1175
|3254
|496
|2030.35
|0
|0
|AGC of MO PAC
|168310.49
|31738.48
|373332.38
|0
|48707.61
|0
|698.29
|16th Ward Democratic Organization
|758.13
|11.61
|1429.61
|88.93
|1904.52
|0
|0
|Labor's Education and Political Club Independent Corporation
|19248.83
|0
|28
|466
|4642.24
|0
|0
|Southwest Missouri Leadership PAC
|25101.63
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|IUEC Local 3 PAC Fund
|2835.42
|0
|18061.58
|333.44
|1203.33
|0
|0
|American Democracy Alliance - Ridgely PAC
|269755.72
|7.11
|500093.59
|477
|847
|0
|0
|Laborers Union Local #42 Voluntary Political Fund
|11251.94
|10000
|50142
|36.02
|142.82
|0
|0
|MO Insurance Coalition PAC
|117686.98
|2005.17
|47271.51
|201.92
|5671.79
|0
|0
|MADA Dealers Interested In Government
|28587.97
|4923.37
|106125.3
|0
|1970
|0
|10000
|MONA PAC
|2455.72
|0
|13160
|0
|924.69
|0
|0
|Heavy Constructors Association Local PAC
|74039.37
|7921.97
|108607.33
|14.52
|370.15
|0
|0
|John H. Haake Branch 343 National Association of Letter Carriers Political Action Fund
|10202.78
|507.12
|6091.91
|0
|49.56
|0
|0
|Missouri Right to Life Political Action Committee
|828.97
|1446.65
|11616.85
|1642.43
|15603.62
|0
|0
|A Better Missouri Political Action Committee
|61667.79
|45500
|157191
|78
|78
|0
|0
|Quality Building PAC
|17532.29
|15000
|17500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alliance for Business and Technical Education
|408.45
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lathrop Gage Consulting Political Action Committee
|66217.05
|0
|145000
|0
|33.65
|0
|0
|Keep Missouri Great
|366.91
|0
|42760
|0
|39834.09
|0
|0
|Missouri Association of Nurse Anesthetists Political Action Committee
|1055.3
|10861.13
|39187.32
|108.45
|688.52
|0
|82500
|BNSF Railway Company RAILPAC Missouri - Federal Committee
|23353
|1500
|55690
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laborers Union Local #110 Voluntary Political Fund
|154522.36
|100000
|190000
|0
|2284
|0
|0
|Missouri Energy Development Association Political Action Committee
|55947.28
|2600
|16600
|0
|676.5
|0
|0
|IAFF FIREPAC VIC Missouri
|4855
|0
|20000
|0
|10
|0
|0
|Missouri AFL-CIO Committee on Political Education
|80589.72
|0
|100033.72
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Central to Good Government PAC
|21580.65
|10000
|25000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tony PAC
|37397.15
|13500
|18500
|230.5
|260.5
|0
|0
|MAPAC
|67784.15
|5320
|15670
|25.2
|143.16
|0
|0
|Missouri Alliance For Freedom - Grace River PAC
|263434.18
|0
|150000
|1445.5
|6006.9
|0
|0
|Holly PAC
|1027.55
|0
|180650
|4661.5
|242872.45
|0
|0
|Missouri Senate Conservatives Fund
|1849.71
|55000
|377000
|2959.5
|57159.7
|0
|92630
|North Missouri Leadership PAC
|1017.7
|3125
|21404.87
|1783
|8516.95
|0
|0
|Ozark Gateway Leadership PAC
|22036.55
|14500
|26500
|1345
|9263.45
|0
|0
|Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 Political Education Fund
|107721.8
|5003.88
|40230.29
|2005
|6735.4
|0
|0
|Dent County Democratic Club
|919.84
|190
|2725.73
|416.98
|2244.49
|0
|0
|Conservative Leadership of the Ozarks
|1070.58
|22035
|22035
|174741.32
|174741.32
|5000
|5000
|Charter Communications, Inc. Missouri PAC
|101519.69
|8873.1
|71690.92
|33.33
|264.46
|0
|0
|MSCEW PAC Federal Cmte
|17947.15
|0
|33608.53
|0
|901.93
|-778.93
|0
|Cigna Corporation Missouri PAC - Federal Committee
|19600
|0
|60500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Health Care Issues Committee of the Missouri Hospital Association
|95223.05
|7.23
|944516.41
|0
|25136
|0
|0
|HealthPAC
|190704.17
|9011.25
|243567.19
|49.76
|3441.92
|0
|0
|Lincoln PAC
|37422.1
|32000
|125250
|1768.58
|31103.35
|0
|0
|Show Me Growth PAC
|43064.59
|0
|74817
|345.26
|20261.41
|0
|0
|FEAPAC of Missouri
|4151.04
|6709
|28183
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Drive Fund
|170194.78
|420000
|420000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hy-Vee Employees PAC Federal Committee - Missouri
|18561.56
|18000
|41650
|0
|38.44
|0
|0
|Ford Motor Company Civic Action Fund - MO
|16980.45
|0
|30500
|0
|149.75
|0
|0
|Local 148 International Union of Operating Engineers MO PAC
|7306.77
|88.92
|6545.36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UFCW Local 655 Elect Club
|7127.5
|5025.6
|38228.86
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emerson's Missouri Responsible Government Fund
|100
|1100
|1100
|2905.28
|2905.28
|0
|0
|Wright County Republican Central Committee
|664.09
|6600
|6600
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norwood Township Democratic Club
|238.91
|2000
|2000
|2657.72
|5616.24
|0
|0
|One St Louis PAC
|2354
|0
|7000
|79
|1046
|0
|0
|Democratic Action - Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CWA-COPE Political Contributions Federal Committee
|0
|52500
|144455
|0
|270
|0
|0
|Missourians for Effective Leadership PAC
|6869.97
|0
|2041
|1535
|2945
|0
|0
|MO State Troopers Assoc PAC
|1978.13
|0
|7000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO State Council of Machinists PAC
|22566.02
|25877.7
|51719.94
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Madison PAC
|14372.86
|3.99
|185318.56
|0
|2470.7
|0
|0
|Shelter Insurance Missouri PAC
|6015.4
|3185.43
|89809.43
|0
|1001.19
|0
|0
|Lee's Summit Democrats
|2167.63
|937.5
|8080.5
|91.6
|3414.01
|0
|0
|Truth in Campaigns
|101212.33
|25000
|27500
|554.32
|2471.38
|0
|0
|Normandy Township Regular Democratic Club
|2929.28
|2360
|18625
|2771.04
|23690.77
|0
|0
|MO Opportunity PAC
|2092138.6
|166500
|604399.5
|15135
|140775.18
|0
|0
|Citizen Engaged PAC
|430.5
|684.86
|9693.83
|1007.5
|9019.5
|0
|0
|Limited Government PAC
|2219.62
|0
|33050
|306.6
|18230.38
|0
|0
|Women For Justice PAC
|961.2
|16958.2
|33339.7
|20670
|32460
|0
|0
|Brattin Brigade PAC
|2610.37
|0
|165000
|530
|258367.33
|0
|0
|CL PAC
|2921.74
|5000
|122600
|3000
|45790
|0
|0
|Franklin County Leadership PAC
|45045.19
|1000
|63000
|500
|29000
|0
|0
|Freedom's Promise PAC
|130877.7
|37500
|52750
|1500
|8000
|0
|0
|Mighty Missouri PAC
|220286.61
|28500
|186663
|500
|14992.38
|0
|0
|Table Rock Conservative PAC
|305.77
|0
|134501
|520
|222672.93
|0
|0
|UFCW Active Ballot Club-Missouri Federal Committee
|940
|1000
|82150
|160
|250
|0
|0
|Enterprise Holdings, Inc. PAC
|317942.37
|114220.44
|978192.95
|35049.06
|531235.03
|0
|0
|MO Chamber PAC
|62473.48
|10004.11
|40015.12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO National Education Assoc-PAC
|567178.23
|6965.87
|274320.46
|0
|18180.76
|0
|0
|Taxpayers in Support of Public Education
|28971.05
|39500
|313400.67
|79935
|94445
|0
|0
|Educators Support Public Education (ESPE)
|20174.89
|0
|19176.5
|0
|7
|0
|0
|BHA PAC
|4904.75
|7500
|38002
|0
|2313.42
|0
|0
|Expand Missouri
|780.01
|7500
|23700
|0
|4312.5
|0
|0
|Good Government for Missouri
|9798.58
|3000
|23250
|0
|290.5
|0
|0
|Health Care Leadership Committee
|13149.46
|5000
|32500
|5
|95
|0
|0
|JNB PAC
|250
|250
|250
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MidMO Leadership Fund
|2150.54
|0
|2000
|0
|2187.5
|0
|0
|Missouri Growth Association PAC
|2541.55
|0
|7500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Gaming PAC
|10250
|0
|10250
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PG PAC
|2116.16
|0
|14500
|0
|1125
|0
|0
|SWMO Healthcare Committee
|19313.39
|0
|21120
|0
|929.3
|0
|0
|Missouri Justice & Public Safety PAC
|7907.93
|0
|116000
|133.94
|108127.06
|-26554.57
|34.99
|The PAC
|1144.16
|2500
|3000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WPG PAC
|1978.66
|4500
|86000
|0
|1487.5
|0
|0
|IBEW Local Union 1439 Political Action Committee
|39607.84
|2227
|18039.92
|0
|156
|0
|0
|American Family Political Action Committee - MO
|19287.76
|2392.5
|16288.5
|0
|30695.26
|0
|0
|Accountability PAC
|744.19
|0
|45500
|6
|34752.81
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 6 Political Action Fund
|5070.6
|14872.15
|19524.15
|358.5
|3465.75
|0
|0
|MBA Pony Express Region PAC
|29723.59
|3.92
|8315.89
|0
|879.75
|0
|0
|MBA Mark Twain Region PAC
|49900.09
|2435.38
|17573.06
|0
|879.75
|0
|0
|15th Ward Democrats
|908.17
|19.2
|28.8
|598.19
|1108.3
|0
|0
|MBA Truman Region PAC
|25012.6
|3.04
|12575.72
|0
|879.75
|0
|0
|Nexus PAC
|9621.55
|14250
|259750
|7869.9
|31158.15
|0
|0
|Greater Kansas City Woman's Political Caucus Segregated Fund
|2313.33
|2748.25
|2998.25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Cattlemens Association PAC
|54471.98
|14195
|294483.54
|5691.87
|140171.87
|0
|17104.28
|MBA Gateway Region PAC
|25660.1
|3.32
|15071.96
|0
|879.75
|0
|0
|23rd Ward Regular Democratic Organization
|332.09
|650
|650
|633.75
|692.38
|0
|0
|MBA Ozark Region PAC
|51027.86
|6.08
|17367.04
|0
|879.75
|0
|0
|MBA River Heritage Region PAC
|73578.39
|1151.19
|27094.51
|0
|880.11
|0
|0
|12th Ward Regular Democratic Organization
|4085.27
|800
|8010
|428.27
|4361.68
|0
|0
|Credit Union Political Action Committee of Missouri
|187463.92
|1165.45
|95874.01
|0
|1039.11
|0
|0
|Kansas City Southern Employees PAC (Federal Committee)
|69.58
|0.09
|14825.02
|0
|29.94
|0
|0
|Missouri Farm Bureau Federation State PAC
|82057.87
|5620.5
|46159.45
|1182.79
|3217.5
|-801.3
|198.7
|Missouri Senate Campaign Committee
|696204.12
|65000
|274500
|35945
|116184.03
|0
|0
|No on 2 in August
|141.1
|351509.63
|463344.04
|0
|58.9
|0
|0
|Missouri Corn Growers Association State Political Action Committee
|83977.69
|5320
|35215
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Make Liberty Win-Federal Committee
|5024.85
|5000
|280000
|20
|274975.15
|0
|0
|POL PAC
|71283.74
|36750
|96750
|565
|2565
|-310
|565
|MO State Teachers Assoc Legislative Impact Co
|87767.76
|477.61
|22604.86
|625
|1965.89
|625
|625
|Six County PAC
|23407.5
|0
|182365
|0
|158892.5
|-53236
|0
|American Dream PAC
|111536.5
|4100
|356000
|18489.33
|715899.8
|6092.33
|6092.33
|Committee for Quality Healthcare
|15131.86
|20700
|20700
|1005.6
|1535.6
|175
|260
|Don't Tread on MO PAC
|38028.81
|0
|140502.57
|615
|2473.82
|0
|0
|Grow Missouri
|4711.92
|0
|108000
|265
|1383.48
|0
|0
|MoCannTrade PAC
|23803.5
|13800
|31800
|277
|496.5
|0
|0
|Ready By Five
|9245.94
|295
|17890
|1770.69
|8644.06
|0
|0
|Voters for Good Government
|9596.55
|750
|534750
|6655.1
|394732.63
|0
|7911.35
|Coalition For Building A Better Tomorrow
|88783
|1950
|7400
|0
|10000
|0
|0
|Ready by Five STL City
|100
|100
|100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Missouri Conservative Fund
|6824
|5750
|17750
|12
|503.96
|0
|0
|Missouri United
|17966.71
|3500
|28402.27
|0
|7054.79
|0
|0
|Southwest Missouri Conservative Values PAC
|21218.96
|55700
|227700
|55505
|206481.04
|0
|0
|Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Political Fund Account No. 1
|2311.26
|2996.95
|17451.23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Republican Governors Association - Missouri 2020
|629305.57
|2500000
|3650175.28
|1448.31
|1603.78
|909.35
|909.35
|MO Leadership Committee
|3748.41
|0.05
|16511.34
|0
|0
|0
|15000
|Supporters of Health Research and Treatments
|198485.19
|25604
|274154
|40.69
|2467.85
|0
|0
|MissouriValues
|1746.18
|3863
|7109.18
|5363
|5363
|0
|0
|Missourians for Research and Innovation
|53245.28
|0
|57900
|0
|66
|0
|0
|Better Schools for Missouri
|38826.78
|11846.16
|52701.75
|236.21
|2014.79
|0
|0
|Majority Forward
|375498.2
|161619
|392665.79
|423.4
|11509.72
|0
|0
|Spirit of Missouri
|53351.78
|5989
|191189
|0
|8137.22
|0
|0
|UAW Region 5 Midwest States Political Action Committee (PAC) (MO)
|34372.75
|162000
|324000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Uniting Missouri PAC
|3844755.03
|2216000
|4820475.6
|2628866.24
|6171064.38
|161949.03
|188419.59
|MO-DSV PAC
|28033.94
|0
|0
|10
|10
|0
|0
|RQC PAC
|19719.31
|0
|0
|10
|10
|0
|0
|Missouri A/C and Mechanical Contractors
|10520.78
|4900
|77769.22
|0
|3398.44
|0
|0
|JCDC Truman PAC
|8655.32
|1605
|29868.91
|0
|454.45
|0
|0
|Missouri Farmers Care
|6532.28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20527.93
|MO Soybean Association State PAC (MO SoyPAC)
|35950.16
|10755
|81861.25
|0
|900
|0
|0
|St. Louis Building Trades PAC
|19171.18
|0
|71836.54
|0
|31626.03
|0
|0
|HNTB Missouri PAC - Federal Committee
|1550
|3000
|12500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MOSFA PAC Inc
|52925.33
|8784.2
|62904.21
|3165.38
|18755.38
|0
|0
|Sierra Club Missouri Political Committee
|24349.42
|10017.5
|12422.5
|2104.98
|2568.03
|2043.2
|2043.2
|Southland Progress
|79.41
|2083.83
|16500.63
|3145.79
|16355.45
|0
|0
|St Louis Labor Council AFL-CIO Project 2000
|1596.1
|3520
|28615.55
|11219.8
|20389.48
|0
|0
|Old Drum Conservative PAC
|34714.62
|5250
|9000
|15472.06
|16142.06
|0
|0
|House Republican Campaign Committee, Inc
|1081956.85
|553278.02
|1025680.02
|146233.1
|364298.12
|0
|0
|MO State Council of Fire Fighters PAC
|70931.41
|4000.73
|144226.85
|0
|99865.27
|0
|0
|Missourians for Sporting Pursuits
|2714.66
|3300
|4102.15
|1108.84
|1291.52
|0
|0
|Real Justice PAC-Federal Committee
|3478.66
|0
|0
|2300.15
|6831.31
|-1846.16
|1325
|NRA Political Victory Fund
|19870
|0
|0
|190.08
|190.08
|190.08
|190.08
|Builders Association PAC
|54212.7
|100
|23925
|17.91
|54.49
|0
|0
|Page PAC
|17925.13
|36000
|1250731.75
|41573
|1239404.87
|6840
|12180
|MBA Capitol Region PAC
|63676.24
|1791
|24903.89
|0
|879.75
|0
|0
|Plumbers Local Union No. 8
|194734.4
|7288.65
|161372.07
|0
|2255.05
|0
|3000
|Missouri Realtors PAC, Inc
|208491.68
|100264.36
|447335.75
|20242.26
|137917.96
|0
|0
|MO Bankers Association State-PAC
|19449.99
|0.98
|513.14
|0
|879.75
|0
|0
|House Democratic Campaign Committee
|351966.1
|235085.52
|536880.93
|114144.3
|258008.13
|0
|0
|Democratic Governors Association - Missouri
|4183
|70000
|117000
|73650
|112817
|0
|0
|BUILD St. Louis PAC, Inc.
|352563.41
|103009.18
|198700.85
|0
|3261.06
|0
|0
|A Stronger Missouri
|511789.5
|500000
|550000
|38200
|38210.5
|0
|0
|Missouri Forward PAC
|526807.52
|86000
|221750
|20570
|61410
|0
|0
|ColorOfChange PAC
|15787.5
|0
|30000
|0
|46431.67
|0
|32219.17
|Linn County Democrat Club
|794.09
|405
|5920
|1470
|3003.95
|0
|0
|North County Alive PAC
|3202.29
|5000
|35000
|12200
|31797.71
|0
|0
|29th Senate District Leadership PAC
|8500
|0
|18000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heartland Action PAC
|955.73
|0
|106121.75
|14174.61
|92450.77
|0
|0
|28th Ward Democrats Campaign Committee
|2481.66
|400
|4525
|161.01
|8187.07
|0
|2101.09
|MO Independent Bankers Assoc PAC
|105199.83
|0
|407522.93
|0
|900
|0
|0
|Missourians for a Responsible Budget
|148164.7
|16750
|191200
|0
|35535.3
|0
|0
|Citizens for Integrity and Accountability
|746
|0
|6500
|0
|754
|-750
|0
Kaitlyn Schallhorn is the editor of The Missouri Times. She joined the newspaper in early 2019 after working as a reporter for Fox News in New York City.
Throughout her career, Kaitlyn has covered political campaigns across the U.S., including the 2016 presidential election, and humanitarian aid efforts in Africa and the Middle East.
She is a native of Missouri who studied journalism at Winthrop University in South Carolina. She is also an alumna of the National Journalism Center in Washington, D.C.
Contact Kaitlyn at kaitlyn@themissouritimes.com.