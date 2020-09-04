 Press "Enter" to skip to content

30 days after 2020 primary elections filing reports: Statewide offices

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on September 4, 2020
  

Here are the 2020 filing reports for those seeking election to statewide offices 30 days after the primary elections. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state. Data provided by the MEC.

