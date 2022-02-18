Alex Bryant joins crowded CD 7 primary

Church executive Alex Bryant announced his bid for Missouri’s 7th congressional district at a packed event in Springfield Thursday evening.

Bryant, a Republican from Nixa, has held positions at various churches in Missouri and is the executive director of Alex Bryant ministries. He previously worked as a sales manager.

“I believe we are now at another turning point — a time where we must choose,” Bryant said in a statement. “Will we allow the Washington political establishment and their Big Tech allies to run roughshod over our values, dividing Americans into groups to assert power over us? Or will we choose the path of unity as one nation under God?”

The CD 7 seat opened up after incumbent Congressman Billy Long launched his campaign to replace the retiring Senator Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate.

Bryant noted he doesn’t have a political background like some of his opponents but pointed to his work in ministry and advocacy for unity. His campaign kickoff at the Bass Pro Shops White River Conference Center was standing room only, Bryant said in an email.

“I have a proven record of being able to bridge racial, political, and religious lines to help people find common ground. If I am blessed to become the Republican nominee and emerge victorious in November, I will bring this experience to Congress to help change the status quo — and I will always be a reliable, accountable vote for our shared conservative values.”

CD 7, a Republican stronghold, is located in southwest Missouri and includes Springfield and Branson as it stands now ahead of redistricting.

Bryant is set to face Sens. Mike Moon and Eric Burlison — both are members of the Conservative Caucus — as well as former Sen. Jay Wasson, Dr. Sam Alexander, and Audrey Richards in the August primary.