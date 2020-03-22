Anheuser-Busch creates hand sanitizer for employees, others where ‘needed most’

As the country continues to grapple with the global pandemic and growing needs for additional medical supplies, Anheuser-Busch has created hand sanitizer for its employees and others across the country.

The St. Louis-based company said it has partnered with the American Red Cross and other non-profit organizations “to determine where the hand sanitizer will be needed most.” The 8 oz. bottles, with the company’s red and blue logo, will also be distributed to Anheuser-Busch’s customers.

“We have a long history of supporting our communities and employees — this time is no different,” Anheuser-Busch said in its social media campaign. “That’s why we are using our supply and logistics network to begin producing and distributing bottles of hand sanitizer to accommodate the growing needs across the United States.”

The hand sanitizer contains 80 percent alcohol, higher than the 62 percent required by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the company said.

Anheuser-Busch isn’t the only Missouri company that has created hand sanitizer to help during the global pandemic.

4 Hands Brewing Company developed free 2 oz. bottles of hand cleaner for customers. Instead of payment, the St. Louis brewery has asked for donations to help others in the industry who are struggling as restaurants, bars, and businesses have had to shutter.

And J. Rieger & Co. in Kansas City has developed hand sanitizer as well. Customers were asked to “pay what you can,” but the suggested prices were $5 for a 2 oz. bottle or $30 for a 2-liter bottle with proceeds going to help the team. After putting out about 2,000 gallons, J. Rieger & Co. has sold out of hand sanitizer but expects to get more material in this week.

Missouri is under a state of emergency, and people are supposed to practice “social distancing,” meaning avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people. Three Missourians have died from coronavirus, and nearly 100 have tested positive.

The virus has been named “SARS-CoV-2” while the disease is called “coronavirus disease 2019,” or “COVID-19.” It can cause severe respiratory illnesses with symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned.

There have been more than 15,000 confirmed cases in the U.S., and 201 deaths, according to the CDC.

The Department of Health and Senior Services has opened a public hotline operated by medical professionals around the clock seven days a week. The hotline number is 877-435-8411.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For up-to-date information on coronavirus, check with the CDC and DHSS.