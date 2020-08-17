Anheuser-Busch donating hand sanitizer to polling places across US

Anheuser-Busch is donating millions of ounces of hand sanitizer to polling places across the country as part of its “Brew Democracy” initiative.

The beer company said it will be producing and donating more than 8 million ounces across the country ahead of the November general election to accommodate the growing focus on cleanliness in the face of COVID-19.

“As a leading U.S. employer, Anheuser-Busch is committed to uniting our communities, strengthening our democracy, and encouraging even greater participation in the political process,” Anheuser-Busch Chief External Affairs Officer Cesar Vargas said. “One part of this commitment is shifting our production capabilities to donate hand sanitizer so that election officials and voters throughout the country can take part in a safe election this fall. We like to say that ‘beer is bipartisan’ and we are proud to step up and serve our communities during this election season.”

The company’s donation was a collaborative effort alongside the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED), the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Production will take place at breweries in California and Virginia and be distributed by the company.

“We’ve said it time and time again, protecting our nation’s elections requires a whole nation of effort and in these challenging times, that’s never been more true,” Christopher Krebs, director of CISA, said. “We appreciate those who are doing their part and providing resources to protect our nation’s most precious democratic process by helping keep American voters safe and healthy this fall.”

Anheuser-Busch began producing hand sanitizer earlier this year to help fight the spread of COVID-19. Since March, it has donated more than 500,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to community organizations, including food banks, emergency management centers, and health care systems across 20 states and Washington D.C., according to the company.

Anheuser-Busch is headquartered in St. Louis where it began in 1852. The St. Louis brewery is known for being the home of Budweiser and brews more than 25 brands.

