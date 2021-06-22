United WE launches task force focused on advancing women in the workforce

United WE launched a new economic development task force this week — made up of nearly 20 civil and business leaders as well as elected officials from around the state — to focus on women’s participation and advancement in the workforce.

The group has already held one virtual meeting and plans to hold multiple town halls across the state from July to October. The Women’s Economic Development Task Force, the first of its kind in Missouri, will compile a report with policy recommendations to present to lawmakers by the end of the year.

“The strength of Missouri’s economy and democracy depends upon women’s full participation,” Wendy Doyle, United WE president and CEO, said. “Too many women with the passion, talent, and skills to lead remain on the sidelines because they face unnecessary obstacles such as occupational licensing, limited family leave, entrepreneurship restrictions, and childcare. We aim to change that.”

The final report will serve as a “roadmap for the state of Missouri to further develop economic development strategies for women,” Doyle said.

The group includes:

Alexis Bundy with Cox Health

Lt. Colonel Tara Bradley with the University of Missouri, Army ROTC

Kim Carlson with Kauffman Foundation

Carolyn Chrisman with Kirksville Regional Economic Development, Inc.

Susan Coatar with Centene Corporation

Kellie Ann Coats with Missouri Women’s Council

Kara Corches with Missouri Chamber of Commerce

Dr. Lupita Fabregas with University of Missouri Extension & 4-H

Cora Faith Walker with Office of St. Louis County Executive Sam Page

Sarah Hough with Bass Pro

Alice Mangan, a small business owner, veteran, and registered nurse

Zora Mulligan with Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development

Rosie Privitera Biondo with Mark One Electric

Malorie Raulerson, an attorney

Ally Siegler with Missouri Foundation for Health

Katie Steele Danner with Greater Missouri Leadership Foundation

Carrie Tergin, mayor of Jefferson City

Barbara Washington, state senator for SD 9

Kathy Wunderlich with Hawthorn Foundation

United WE, a Kansas City-based non-profit, is also behind the Appointments Project which helps women get elected or serve on civic boards, commissions, and other opportunities at the local level. Doyle said the Appointments Project served as a “North Star” for the new task force, and she stressed the importance of diversity — with ethnicity, industry, and location — on the task force.

“I am excited to work with this amazing team to identify ways we can empower more women with the skills and education needed for success,” Mulligan, the commissioner of Higher Education, told The Missouri Times.

Missouri’s economy could grow by 15 percent by 2025 if women’s participation in the workforce increased, according to a study by the McKinsey Global Institute. The task force is expected to specifically focus on affordable childcare, gender pay equity, health care access, paid family and medical leave, and workforce policies.

“Based on what we learn from the town hall forums and using our quantitative Status of Women in Missouri study, we’ll have quantitative and qualitative research gathered. Together we will come up with some innovative solutions and strategies, and United WE will be looking for potential policy agenda items,” Doyle told The Missouri Times.

Plans are in the works for town halls in Florissant, Joplin, Kansas City, Kirksville, and Sedalia with virtual ones to target mid-Missouri and women of color statewide, Doyle said.

The task force will also draw on existing research commissioned by United WE, including the Status of Women in Missouri and The Coronavirus Impact on Missouri Women reports, the organization said in a press release.

United WE, formerly the Women’s Foundation, rebranded last year as its footprint began to spread nationally.