Capitol Briefs: Senate approves changes to Sunshine Law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Senate approved a series of tweaks to the state’s Sunshine Law, passing a bill back to the House with a pair of amendments attached.

HB 362 would reform a number of provisions on closed records, adding contact information to the list of closable records, allowing utilities to close information unless the customer authorizes its release, and closing records on security and lockdown procedures.

“This bill changes several provisions relating to Missouri’s Sunshine Law,” said handler Sen. Paul Wieland, explaining the various alterations the bill would make to current statutes.

A handful of amendments were attached on the floor, including one requiring governmental entities to file spending receipts with the state auditor , who would compile annual reports. Violations of the reporting requirement would lead to a fine of up to $2,000.

Another amendment would create a safety reporting program for employees of the Children’s Division , with information disclosed only as necessary to carry out the reporting program.

The bill was passed as amended by a vote of 32-1, with Sen. Mike Moon casting the sole vote in opposition.