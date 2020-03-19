Congresswoman Wagner in self-quarantine after colleague tests positive for coronavirus

U.S. Congresswoman Ann Wagner has self-quarantined after she had a meeting with a colleague who has since tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced Wednesday night.

Wagner, MO-02, said she “participated in a small group meeting” with the unnamed colleague last week.

“After discussions with the Attending Physician of the United States Congress, and out of an abundance of caution, I will be self-quarantining,” Wagner said. “While I feel fine and am not exhibiting any symptoms, I will follow the advice of the Attending Physician until cleared. In the meantime, I will continue to work remotely through teleconference as Congress works to provide a strong and effective response for everyone impacted by this virus.”

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Congressman Ben McAdams of Utah are the first two members of Congress who have tested positive for coronavirus, according to Politico.

At least two dozen people in Missouri have tested positive for COVID-19 with one fatality. More than 300 people in the state have been tested.

There have been more than 7,000 confirmed cases in the U.S., and 97 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

EDITOR’S NOTE: For up-to-date information on coronavirus, check with the CDC and DHSS.