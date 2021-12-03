Defense of Liberty event with Donald Trump Jr. rescheduled for February

A conservative event headlined by Donald Trump Jr. has been rescheduled for Feb. 3 after JP Morgan Chase delayed it by denying ticket processing services.

Organizers for the Defense of Liberty’s speaker series with the former president’s son said JP Morgan Chase’s WePay service, which processed ticket sales, sent a message saying it would shut down its services and refund purchases. The bank reversed course after pushback from several Missouri officials, though organizers warned it was too late to regain their business.

The event, originally scheduled for Dec. 3, was rescheduled for February 2022 and now carries the tagline “They can’t cancel us.” Sen. Bill Eigel, who is co-hosting the evening, said tickets were being handled through a different service.

“It’s no surprise that the cancel culture failed here in the state of Missouri even though woke corporate interests want to shut us up,” Eigel told The Missouri Times. “I am looking forward to welcoming the Trump family to Missouri’s largest Republican stronghold here in St. Charles County.”

In an email sent last month, WePay accused the event of violating its terms of service which prevents it from conducting business related to “hate, violence, racial intolerance, terrorism, the financial exploitation of a crime, or items or activities that encourage, promote, facilitate, or instruct others regarding the same.”

Organizers weren’t convinced the termination of the account wasn’t politically motivated.

In a letter sent to the bank last month, TreFitzpatrick, Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, a Republican, warned the Treasurer’s Office would not do business with JP Morgan Chase or any other financial institution that “discriminates against customers based on mainstream political ideology.”

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley and Attorney General Eric Schmitt also sent letters to the bank decrying its handling of the situation.

The bank determined the event did not violate its terms of service after a review, according to a statement from the company, and would clarify its terms in the wake of the controversy.

In August, the Defense of Liberty series brought conservative political commentator Candace Owens to St. Charles for what was the largest gathering to date. About 1,200 attended the dinner and heard from Owens as well as GOP candidates for U.S. Senate.

Tickets to the Trump Jr. event range in price from $70-$250 with $1,000 VIP tickets for a reception with Trump Jr. also available. For $1,000, sponsors can have names or logos printed on tickets and in the programs.