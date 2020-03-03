DHSS releases draft rule revisions, new FAQs for medical marijuana

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has begun the process of revising its rules for Missouri’s medical marijuana program. As was the case for all other regulations proposed for this program, the Department will post drafts of revised rules on its website for public comment before filing them.

“This process, while unusual, proved invaluable in establishing the program’s current regulatory framework and building the public’s trust in the Department’s transparency,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS.

DHSS again welcomes all who are interested to submit their input for consideration as these rule revisions are not final.

The Department is beginning with 19 CSR 30-95.110 Physicians. All draft revisions and instructions for submitting comments may be found here: https://health.mo.gov/safety/medical-marijuana/draft-rules.php.

DHSS has also posted new FAQs to address recent rumors and misinformation regarding implementation of the medical marijuana program. These new FAQs may be found here: www.medicalmarijuana.mo.gov. The Department will continue to update these FAQs as necessary.