Opinion: Steve West’s response to House leadership renunciation

I’m honored the Republican State Committee renounced my candidacy. Politics is a dirty business, especially party politics. I could never vote Democrat, but too often have to hold my nose to vote Republican. We’re told to vote for the lesser of two evils. Well, excuse me, Eric Greitens. I resent their attempts to silence me and muzzle my political views. These pathetic political machines would have you believe they are the solution to our nation’s problems. I have a different idea. I believe the truth shall set us free, and I’m tired of lies coming from both parties, accompanied by the fake news lying press.

They renounced my candidacy due to my criticism of our support for Isreal and endless Middle East conflicts, in support of Israel. We subsidize Israel annually at a cost of $30,000/person, for every man, woman, and child, including the occupied territories. They’re so brave, they’re sniping children throwing rocks in Gaza but want us to do their fighting, facing real armed combatants. They buy our politicians and both parties using super PACs, to continue our involvement in these conflicts.

Every action in the Middle East has been instigated and/or at the request, approval, and direction of Israel. These conflicts are the reason we have Muslim “no go zones” in America, and Europe has been overrun. We spent 19 years and trillions in Afganistan for what? How many incredible brave American boys were killed or maimed there, including Pat Tillman. We subsidize them and fight their wars, and this for people of wealth exceeding any nation! They can support and fight for themselves.

They accuse Russia of election meddling, but AIPAC has nearly every elected official in both parties signing pledges to Israel. If our finest young men weren’t dying and being maimed in the Middle East, it would be laughable. It should be illegal for an elected official to sign a pledge to support any foreign nation! The Republican Party is the worst regarding Israel.

This is where I stand.